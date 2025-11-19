Q-railing Introduces Easy Alu Bold: A Strong, Smart, and Stylish Aluminum Railing System

TUSTIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-railing - North America - a trusted source for glass & metal railings, guardrails, handrails, and balconies unveiled Easy Alu Bold, an aluminum guardrail system; engineered for strength, designed for flexibility & built for speed, at GlassBuild America 2025 earlier this month.

Easy Alu Bold represents a new standard in aluminum railing solutions. The system combines modern design with practical installation features—offering architects, contractors, and installers a robust yet elegant option for a wide range of projects.

The Easy Alu Bold system features square aluminum posts, delivering a clean and contemporary aesthetic ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Its continuous top rail ensures structural cohesion and a visually seamless look, while single-post corner connections simplify installation without compromising style.

"This system was brought to market through feedback and collaboration from our customers and partners," cites Jan Hulin, President & General Manager, Q-railing – North America. "The marketplace seeks a cost efficient solution which reduces onsite labor. As an aluminum system, Easy Alu Bold delivers cost savings compared to stainless steel alternatives and is designed for easy layout, pre-fabrication and optimized jobsite handling, logistics and installation."

Designed to accept 3/8" and 9/16" laminated glass, Easy Alu Bold allows glass panels to be dropped into place after the railing units are secured, streamlining the installation process and reducing time on site.

Available in three premium finishes—mill, brushed clear anodized, and black powder coat—the system offers versatility to match diverse architectural designs and project requirements.

Q-railing, as a company continues to expand its aluminum product range with a focus on strength, style, and speed. Easy Alu Bold reflects Q-railing's commitment to innovation and customer-driven design excellence.

About Q-railing:

Q-railing was founded in 2006 and is based in Emmerich am Rhein, Germany, with 3 locations in North America, including New York, Florida and California. Q-railing, started selling in North America in 2009. Currently, it ships throughout the United States with additional sales presence in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

As the premium brand in railing systems, Q-railing is a trusted source for glass & metal railings, guardrails, handrails, balconies, and more.

Systems are engineered for residential, light commercial, commercial applications, including production homes, custom residences, retail shops, multi-story residential buildings, restaurants, offices, mid- & high-rise structures, and large public spaces such as shopping malls, museums, stadiums, swimming pools and airports.

Q-railing promotes components parts, prefabricated assemblies and project solutions to designers, architects, installers, contractors, builders, and developers.

The "Premium" at Q-railing, stands for superior quality products at a competitive market price with customer service you can count on; this reputation for excellence grows with every system installed.

