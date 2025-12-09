Q-tips Launches Quge-tips, Nearly Six-Foot, Supersized Versions of the Iconic Cotton Swab

Designed as a playful, oversized tribute to the precision and satisfaction Q-tips® are known for, Quge-tips tap into a rising trend of consumers using Q-tips swabs for alternative tasks, which now make up a meaningful share of cotton swab use. From dusting high shelves and cleaning hard-to-reach corners to creating bold strokes on large-scale art projects, Quge-tips bring a bigger, more satisfying touch to Sunday resets, DIY projects and all the creative moments in between.

"Our customers use Q-tips swabs in many different ways throughout their days – from beauty routines to home repairs – and many have even asked for bigger, longer, more task-specific cotton swabs," said Olga Alpeter, Marketing Director, Q-tips, Elida Beauty. "Quge-tips is our lighthearted take on that feedback, celebrating creativity and reminding everyone that even a classic can still surprise you."

Measuring nearly six feet from tip to tip, Quge-tips feature enlarged swabs and a sturdy stick modeled after the original Q-tips swabs design. It carries forward the same softness and quality the "Q" has stood for since 1923, offering a new way to get in there and experience an iconic tool at a dramatically large scale.

About Q-tips

For more than 100 years, Q-tips® has been the trusted cotton swab brand for beauty, baby care, crafting, first aid and the everyday details people care about. The "Q" stands for quality — a promise rooted in the brand's 1923 beginnings, when founder Leo Gerstenzang transformed a simple idea into the first ready-to-use cotton swab. Today, Q-tips continue to lead the category with 100 percent cotton swabs made with care and a growing portfolio designed to meet a wide range of daily needs.

