Q-Tran and LEA join forces

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Tran, Inc. a leading Connecticut based lighting manufacturer, announced its new partnership with Lighting & Electrical Associates, (LEA) to represent it's LED light and controls solutions in Baton Rouge and Greater Louisiana.

LEA has been serving the Baton Rouge and the Greater Louisiana areas for over 40 years. They have fulfilled their customer's project wishes with quality lighting solutions and have been a trusted resource in the process of creating unique lighting experiences and environments. With a broad product offering ranging from budget friendly fixtures to signature, custom fixtures. Their state-of-the-art lighting technology is applicable for building interiors, exteriors, and site landscaping.

"LEA's mission to be the first choice for lighting and controls aligns with our mission here at Q-Tran," said Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "We're excited to amplify creative applications and outstanding customer service through this new partnership in the Baton Rouge and Greater Louisiana territories."

LEA's goal was and still is to be the leading choice for lighting and controls technology needs. They have gone above and beyond to satisfy the needs of their customers as a trusted partner in providing amazing lighting experiences and creative lighting environments. This goal aligns with Q-Tran's mission to produce high quality products while providing excellent service, together they will elevate each other by exceeding customer's expectations.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com

SOURCE Q-Tran

Related Links

https://www.q-tran.com

