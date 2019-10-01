Q-Tran Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Tran, Inc. a leading Connecticut based lighting manufacturer, goes pink to increase breast cancer awareness, by becoming a corporate sponsor for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc® (NBCF). To show support during the month of October, Q-Tran's iconic blue logo will go pink on the website homepage and social media accounts. In addition, a banner image that shows the company's sponsorship for NBCF will be clearly displayed to raise awareness for the cause. Regular social media posts and emails will also be sent to all the company's followers throughout the month to inform their audience about pertinent information surrounding breast cancer awareness.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations, worldwide, National Breast Cancer Foundation's community and resources connect patients to breast health information and breast cancer support. They provide help and inspire hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services. NBCF estimates about 40,000 will die from breast cancer this year in the U.S. alone. On average, over 80% of NBCF's proceeds go right back into their programs which provide help to women at every step of the breast cancer journey.

"The mission of National Breast Cancer Foundation and their dedication to devoting a large portion of donations received to the cause made it an easy decision to become a sponsor," said Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "NBCF creates such a positive impact for women affected by breast cancer and women make up a large part of our company as well as our clientele, thus we wanted to do our part to support women's health."

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 14 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

About Q-Tran

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

