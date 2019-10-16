Q-Tran Partners with D&A

MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Tran, Inc. a leading Connecticut based lighting manufacturer, announced it has partnered with Davis & Associates, (D&A) to represent it's LED light and power solutions in Minnesota, North and South Dakota, and Western Wisconsin.

D&A has served the upper Midwest since 1969 representing some of the world's finest architectural, commercial, institutional, industrial, and residential lighting and lighting controls. Their agency services include technical support, lighting design, computerized layouts, mock-ups, quotations, and unmatched project management.

"We are proud to partner with D&A," said Gean Tremaine, president of Q-Tran. "They are a leader in the area, and we look forward to collaborating with them on new projects and ideas in the upper Midwest."

The number one goal for Davis & Associates, Inc. is to develop a thoughtful, comprehensive solution for customer lighting needs. This idea aligns with Q-Tran's mission to produce the highest quality products while fully understanding and meeting the client's needs. D&A will compliment Q-Tran as we build a strong relationship with them and their clients.

Q-Tran, Inc. was foundedin 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com

