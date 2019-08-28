Q-Tran Partners with SCI

MILFORD, Conn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-Tran, Inc. a leading Connecticut based lighting manufacturer, announced it has partnered with Southern California Illumination, (SCI) to represent it's LED light and power solutions in Southern California.

SCI

SCI has offices in Irvine and San Diego with a strong foundation in the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego County markets where they've proven to be a leader amongst all other neighboring agencies. With a team of over seventy people who specialize in lighting and lighting controls, they maintain a diverse list of clientele that includes designers, architects, engineers, contractors and electrical distributors.

"SCI's mission to service their customers beyond that of other representatives aligns with our mission here at Q-Tran," said Gean Tremaine, President of Q-Tran. "We're thrilled to be represented by them, as this partnership will help us leverage all of our new products and programs throughout Southern California."

Founded in 1992 with the determination to bring the lighting agency world to life, SCI strives to not simply provide a service, but an experience, and settles for nothing but the best. This philosophy aligns with Q-Tran's mission to produce the highest quality products while providing top of the line service. Combined, the two companies have a synergy that will lend itself to a successful partnership for years to come.

"SCI is beyond excited to be representing Q-Tran, and we're looking forward to future projects, as well as being able to offer our clients an array of lighting solutions from the leader in linear LED lighting and power supplies," noted Danielle Thomson, Director of Marketing at SCI.

Q-Tran, Inc. was founded in 1993 in response to an industry need for transformers specifically designed for low voltage lighting. The company has grown to sell over 300 varieties of Transformers and LED Power Supply Centers. In 2013, Q-Tran introduced Linear LED Lighting and Extrusions, quickly becoming one of the most trusted names in the industry. Q-Tran continues to be an industry leader by applying the same high standards, innovative design, and dedication to produce only the highest-quality products. Q-Tran proudly designs and manufactures lighting solutions in Milford, Connecticut.

To learn more about Q-Tran's product offerings, visit www.q-tran.com

Contact: Danielle Hicks, Director of Marketing

Address: 155 Hill St, Milford, CT 06460

Phone: 203-713-8551

Email: 220637@email4pr.com

SOURCE Q-Tran

Related Links

https://q-tran.com

