Q1 2020 Update on Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS Q1 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This release contains extensive information on more than 2000 active studios working within the gaming industry.



All the studios are reviewed one by one and sorted by multiple characteristics including location, language, gaming platforms, publishing methods, distribution methods, payment methods, studio capital, number of games released, and much more. This information was also used to analyze the whole game development market within chosen regions and then provide you with multiple ratings describing which properties are the most common for which companies. You can also find the developers who are developing their first game now which is marked for you to explore. This research/report includes all kinds of sizes of developers from the biggest world-known studios to the smallest indie developers without any budgets or publishers.



This release includes all the original information used for this report. It includes all the links and ratings with contact information and other crucial data.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Contents



2. About the Research

Goals

Research Relevance and Periods

Labour Costs

Methodology

Raw Data Guide

3. Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS

Consolidated Game Development Studios Data

PC Games Developers

Mobile Games Developers

VR Games Developers

Console Games Developers

Browser Games Developers

General Data

Games Publishing and Developing Studios

Custom/Own Games Developing Studios

Games Development Studios Doing Their First Game

PC Game Development Studios with Their Own Store and Integrated Payment System

Top Publishers

PC Game Development Studios Comparison

European and the CIS Game Development Studios Rating

4. Addendum

Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog

Networking and Connecting Tools during a Pandemic

About the Authors

Included files

Game Development Studios in Europe and the CIS Q1 2020.pdf

and the CIS Q1 2020.pdf Game development studios in Europe and the CIS catalog 2020.05.xlsx

and the CIS catalog 2020.05.xlsx Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog.xlsx

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6bzf0d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

