Q1 2021 S&P 500 Buybacks Double their Post-Covid Low; Companies repurchased 36.5% more shares than in Q4 2020

Key Takeaways:

Q1 2021 share repurchases were $178.1 billion , rebounding 36.5% from Q4 2020's $130.5 billion expenditure, up 100.9% from the Q2 2020 recent low of $88.7 billion , but down 10.4% year-over-year from the pre-COVID Q1 2020 $198.7 billion .

"Companies almost fully returned to the buyback market in Q1 2021 after their Q2 2020 COVID inspired departure, as 335 issues did significant open-market purchases, up from 244 last quarter and 170 in Q2 2020. Given the strong and expected record level cash-flow from Q1 2021, the full return to pre-COVID levels is expected later in the year," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Remainder of 2021 Outlook:

Silverblatt added, "Companies are expected to fully cover their employee stock options via buybacks, as discretionary buybacks, which reduce share count and increase earnings-per-share, are expected to increase to near record levels by year-end, subject to the continuance of consumer spending which produced a record Q1 earnings series."

Q1 2021 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology continued to lead and dominate in buybacks, but at a reduced rate, as Financials re-entered the buyback market. For Q1 2021 IT's share declined to 31.6% of all S&P 500 buybacks from Q4 2020's 42.9%, as their expenditure ticked up (0.5%) to $56.4 billion from the prior quarter's $56.1 billion, but was shy (-4.7%) of the Q1 2020 expenditure of $59.1 billion. For the 12-mont March 2021 period, the sector spent $199.1 billion, representing 39.9% of all S&P buybacks, down from the prior 12-month period of $216.0 billion, which represented 29.9% of all buybacks.

Financial buybacks returned, spending $35.4 billion in Q1 2021, representing 19.9% of all buybacks, up 160% from the Q4 2020 $13.6 billion, which accounted for 10.4% of the buybacks, and was 24.1% lower than the pre-COVID Q1 2020 $46.6 billion expenditure (23.5% of all buybacks). For the 12-month period, the group spent $69.4 billion (with Berkshire Hathaway accounting for $29.5 billion, or 42.5%), down from the prior period of $182.8 billion (when Berkshire spent $5.0 billion, or 2.7% of all Financial buybacks).

Health Care increased 35.8% to $20.4 billion, from the prior quarter's $15.0 billion and a tick below the Q1 2020 $20.8 billion. As a percentage of all buybacks, Health Care remains stable, representing 11.4% of all buybacks, compared to last quarters' 10.5%, as the 12-month period was 10.8% and the prior 12-month's 10.2%.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q1 2021 are:

Apple (AAPL) continued to be the poster-child for buybacks, again spending more than any other issue, as it spent $18.8 billion in Q1 2021 (down from the Q4 2020 $27.6 billion ), which ranked as the eighth largest expenditure in index history, as Apple held 14 of the top 15 record quarters (QUALCOM holds #6, posted in Q3 2018, with $21.2 billion ). For the 12-month period, Apple has spent $81.6 billion on buybacks, up from the prior period's $76.6 billion . Over the five-year period, they have spent $319.2 billion and $441.9 billion over the ten-year period.

S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND &

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD 12 Mo Mar,21 Prelim. $33,619.36 $1,259.10 $1,074.74 $480.11 $499.11 1.43% 1.48% 2.91% 12 Mo Mar,20 $21,424.38 $1,149.84 $964.88 $495.13 $721.65 2.31% 3.37% 5.68% 2020 $31,658.70 $1,019.04 $784.12 $480.40 $519.69 1.52% 1.64% 3.16% 2019 $26,759.69 $1,304.76 $1,158.22 $485.48 $728.74 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 2018 $21,026.90 $1,281.66 $1,119.43 $456.31 $806.41 2.17% 3.84% 6.01%

















3/31/2021 Prelim. $33,619 $401.70 $389.01 $123.91 $178.13 1.43% 1.48% 2.91% 12/31/2020 $31,659 $321.81 $265.00 $121.62 $130.52 1.53% 1.64% 3.17% 9/30/2020 $27,868 $314.06 $273.29 $115.54 $101.79 1.75% 2.05% 3.80% 6/30/2020 $25,637 $221.53 $147.44 $119.04 $88.66 1.93% 2.52% 4.45% 3/31/2020 $21,424 $161.64 $98.48 $126.98 $198.72 2.31% 3.37% 5.68% 12/31/2019 $26,760 $324.52 $294.29 $126.35 $181.58 1.81% 2.72% 4.54% 9/30/2019 $24,707 $330.42 $282.12 $123.12 $175.89 1.94% 3.12% 5.06% 6/28/2019 $24,423 $333.26 $290.00 $118.68 $165.46 1.93% 3.27% 5.20% 3/29/2019 $23,619 $316.56 $291.82 $117.33 $205.81 1.97% 3.49% 5.45% 12/31/2018 $21,027 $293.82 $242.91 $119.81 $222.98 2.17% 3.84% 6.01% 9/30/2018 $24,579 $349.04 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49%

S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS

















SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q1,'21 Q4,'20 Q1,'20 12MoMar,'21 12MoMar,'20 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Q4,'18 Q2,'20















(high) (recent low) Consumer Discretionary $15,918 $8,863 $16,087 $29,346 $66,843 $347,010 $736,551 $25,652 $1,317 Consumer Staples $9,631 $8,720 $5,278 $24,095 $29,330 $179,224 $404,238 $9,588 $1,514 Energy $488 $334 $3,861 $947 $18,318 $70,431 $241,021 $8,698 $60 Financials $35,389 $13,601 $46,637 $69,437 $182,477 $646,931 $992,474 $45,641 $8,346 Healthcare $20,394 $15,018 $20,807 $53,669 $73,922 $388,975 $727,643 $31,336 $10,706 Industrials $13,545 $7,235 $20,736 $26,039 $62,102 $289,302 $580,512 $23,026 $1,816 Information Technology $56,360 $56,085 $59,138 $199,072 $215,999 $965,207 $1,568,079 $61,298 $36,900 Materials $4,065 $2,593 $4,551 $7,627 $15,488 $54,128 $121,904 $5,857 $184 Real Estate $427 $732 $1,320 $1,768 $3,142 $13,690 $13,690 $1,480 $204 Communication Services $21,781 $16,581 $20,002 $83,226 $51,848 $162,658 $199,143 $9,556 $27,548 Utilities $135 $831 $303 $3,948 $2,180 $9,878 $18,737 $850 $67 TOTAL $178,133 $130,592 $198,722 $499,173 $721,649 $3,127,435 $5,603,991 $222,980 $88,661



















SECTOR BUYBACK MAKEUP % Q1,'21 Q4,'20 Q1,'20 12MoMar,'21 12MoMar,'20 5-YEARS 10-YEARS Q4,'18 Q2,'20 Consumer Discretionary 8.94% 6.79% 8.10% 5.88% 9.26% 11.10% 13.14% 11.50% 1.49% Consumer Staples 5.41% 6.68% 2.66% 4.83% 4.06% 5.73% 7.21% 4.30% 1.71% Energy 0.27% 0.26% 1.94% 0.19% 2.54% 2.25% 4.30% 3.90% 0.07% Financials 19.87% 10.41% 23.47% 13.91% 25.29% 20.69% 17.71% 20.47% 9.41% Healthcare 11.45% 11.50% 10.47% 10.75% 10.24% 12.44% 12.98% 14.05% 12.07% Industrials 7.60% 5.54% 10.43% 5.22% 8.61% 9.25% 10.36% 10.33% 2.05% Information Technology 31.64% 42.95% 29.76% 39.88% 29.93% 30.86% 27.98% 27.49% 41.62% Materials 2.28% 1.99% 2.29% 1.53% 2.15% 1.73% 2.18% 2.63% 0.21% Real Estate 0.24% 0.56% 0.66% 0.35% 0.44% 0.44% 0.24% 0.66% 0.23% Communication Services 12.23% 12.70% 10.07% 16.67% 7.18% 5.20% 3.55% 4.29% 31.07% Utilities 0.08% 0.64% 0.15% 0.79% 0.30% 0.32% 0.33% 0.38% 0.08% TOTAL 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00%

S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q1 2021 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS













Company Ticker Sector Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q1 20209 12-Months 12-Months 5-Year 10-Year Indicated





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Mar,'21 Mar,'20 Buybacks Buybacks Dividend





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million Apple AAPL Information Technology $18,847 $27,636 $18,761 $81,629 $76,635 $319,239 $441,860 $15,717 Alphabet GOOGL Communication Services $11,395 $7,904 $8,496 $34,048 $23,867 $76,456 $80,450 $0 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $6,930 $6,535 $7,059 $25,999 $21,810 $88,905 $134,601 $16,895 Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B Financials $6,580 $8,994 $1,741 $29,545 $5,006 $37,482 $37,549 $0 Facebook FB Communication Services $5,016 $3,049 $1,940 $12,912 $7,354 $42,706 $46,531 $0 JPMorgan Chase JPM Financials $4,806 $0 $6,517 $4,806 $25,427 $78,103 $105,385 $10,985 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $4,073 $4,059 $4,004 $18,901 $20,860 $87,780 $131,531 $5,982 Home Depot HD Consumer Discretionary $3,788 $0 $791 $3,788 $6,388 $35,230 $65,086 $7,106 Charter Communications CHTR Communication Services $3,652 $4,349 $2,352 $12,517 $8,285 $39,402 $40,027 $0 Goldman Sachs Group GS Financials $3,638 $1 $2,732 $3,664 $6,832 $30,645 $58,075 $1,720 Bank of America BAC Financials $3,470 $263 $6,362 $4,133 $28,243 $75,659 $83,928 $7,064 Lowe's Companies LOW Consumer Discretionary $3,038 $3,443 $966 $7,043 $4,453 $20,893 $39,985 $2,339 Procter & Gamble PG Consumer Staples $3,001 $3,008 $901 $8,009 $9,155 $31,124 $56,399 $8,569 Walmart WMT Consumer Staples $2,809 $1,439 $723 $4,711 $4,305 $32,420 $55,666 $12,703 Cigna CI Health Care $2,794 $1,690 $956 $5,880 $2,481 $11,890 $15,596 $1,407 Morgan Stanley MS Financials $2,582 $50 $1,782 $2,690 $6,091 $23,241 $29,396 $3,283 Intel INTC Information Technology $2,301 $2,000 $4,229 $12,301 $15,322 $46,649 $79,956 $5,648 PayPal Holdings PYPL Information Technology $2,186 $323 $1,202 $3,140 $2,052 $11,870 $12,510 $0 Northrop Grumman NOC Industrials $2,030 $0 $407 $2,179 $1,095 $6,509 $18,933 $1,126 Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO Health Care $2,000 $0 $1,500 $2,000 $2,257 $6,510 $10,050 $410 Top 20



$94,936 $74,743 $73,421 $279,895 $277,918 ######## ######## ####### S&P 500



$178,133 $130,525 $101,786 $499,105 $721,649 ######## ######## ####### Top 20 % of S&P 500



53.30% 57.26% 72.13% 56.08% 38.51% 35.26% 27.54% 18.72% Gross values are not adjusted for float

















S&P 500 Q1 2021 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 0.67% 0.69% 1.36%

Consumer Staples 3.33% 1.11% 4.44%

Energy 4.07% 0.08% 4.16%

Financials 1.78% 1.63% 3.41%

HealthCare 1.68% 1.17% 2.85%

Industrials 1.44% 0.82% 2.26%

Information Technology 0.98% 2.11% 3.09%

Materials 1.85% 0.77% 2.62%

Real Estate 2.55% 0.15% 2.70%

Communications Services 1.02% 2.55% 3.57%

Utilities 3.18% 0.43% 3.62%

S&P 500 1.54% 1.42% 2.96%

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q1,'21

Share Count Changes



(Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q1 2021 10.51% 5.86% Q4 2020 9.02% 6.01% Q3 2020 8.62% 9.62% Q2 2020 8.60% 17.80% Q1 2020 8.00% 19.60% Q4 2019 7.63% 20.68% Q3 2019 8.62% 22.85% Q2 2019 7.98% 24.15% Q1 2019 8.03% 24.90% Q4 2018 8.45% 18.71% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.20% 15.60% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

