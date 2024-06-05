Q1 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Edge Down 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings contracted 2% year-over-year to US$26.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024, while quarter-over-quarter billings dropped 6% during the same period, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

"Despite the slight dip in global semiconductor equipment billings, our industry remains strong and resilient," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Strategic investments and demand for advanced technology will catalyze the semiconductor equipment market's return to growth."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

