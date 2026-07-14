Q1 Findings from Ongoing Enterprise Strategic Maturity Study Show Talent Strengths Undermined by Execution Drag

Early assessments show strong Talent & Culture scores frequently offset by operational execution drag in Data, Customer Experience, and Leadership areas.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong Talent and Culture capabilities are frequently undermined by "Execution Drag" in other operational areas, limiting AI value realization in mid-market enterprises, according to initial results from an ongoing study using the Maturity Code.

In assessments completed by C-level executives at multi-million-revenue organizations across Americas and Europe during the first quarter of 2026 (May–July), Talent & Culture consistently ranked as a relative strength. However, these advantages were often offset by weaknesses in Data & Analytics, Customer Experience foundations, and Leadership & Strategy, contributing to broader patterns of stalled AI adoption.

Key Q1 observations include:

Data & Analytics emerged as a high-risk bottleneck in the majority of submissions, hindering effective use of AI tools.

emerged as a high-risk bottleneck in the majority of submissions, hindering effective use of AI tools. Customer Experience showed surface-level strengths that were frequently undermined by weak data foundations.

showed surface-level strengths that were frequently undermined by weak data foundations. Leadership & Strategy gaps drove recurring recommendations for strategic resets and governance simplification.

gaps drove recurring recommendations for strategic resets and governance simplification. Higher Talent & Culture performance often coincided with execution shortfalls elsewhere, reducing the overall leverage of people capabilities.

"Execution Drag" refers to operational and structural barriers, including misaligned priorities, complex governance, and integration challenges, that prevent organizations from translating human strengths into measurable AI results.

The assessments evaluate organizations across five pillars, Technology & Infrastructure, Data & Analytics, Customer Experience, Talent & Culture, and Leadership & Strategy, using a five-stage maturity scale from Awareness to Transformation. The ongoing study aims to identify common imbalances across these areas and track progress in AI implementation.

TNT4 is the organization behind the MATURITY Code and DMAF-based study. It equips mid-to-large organizations with practical tools for AI transformation and sustainable value realization.

Executives participating in the ongoing study highlighted the framework's practicality.

"Most assessments don't give this kind of clarity. The Maturity Code report helped me see exactly where we stand today and gave me a clear, prioritized roadmap for human-AI collaboration that actually delivers measurable results," said Tricia Benn, CEO, C-Suite Network.

"The clarity of the five-pillar diagnostic and the directness of the advice was refreshing. By the end of the report, I had a prioritized roadmap — not just a score — and that's rare," said Greg Kihlström, The Agile Brand.

"The combination of candid maturity assessment and disciplined human-in-the-loop governance is essential to converting AI investments into sustainable value," said Nav Thethi, Chief Maturity Architect and creator of the MATURITY Code.

The study is ongoing, with future quarterly analyses planned to track trends, sector variations, and progress in addressing Execution Drag. Anonymized insights and additional context are available to qualified researchers, executives, and journalists upon request.

Leaders and journalists interested in briefings, methodology details, or participation in the study are invited to connect via navthethi.com.

About the Ongoing Strategic Maturity Study

The Digital Maturity Assessment Framework (DMAF) is an independent self-assessment tool designed to help organizations benchmark AI and digital readiness. It draws on established global standards and focuses on practical, actionable insights tied to business outcomes. More information and the assessment tool are available at navthethi.com.

Reference Links

The Maturity Code: https://www.navthethi.com/maturity-code

Digital Maturity Assessment: https://go.navthethi.com/digital-maturity-assessment

Sample DMAF Report: https://assets.navthethi.com/reports/digital-maturity-assessment-report-2026v1-SAMPLE.pdf

Media Contact

Nav Thethi, Digital Economist & Chief Maturity Architect, [email protected], (415) 915-6688

SOURCE TNT4