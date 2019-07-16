Q2: 2019 Strong Product Offerings & Improving Market Conditions Drive Huge Jump In Huobi Token Buybacks

"There are two big trends reflecting the size of this quarter's buyback," said Leon Li, CEO and Founder of Huobi Group. "The first is a rapidly strengthening market for digital assets and the other is the increasing popularity of our entire product line."

Taking the extended bearish conditions of 2018 as an opportunity streamline and improve its products and services, Huobi introduced a number of new offerings since the start of the year. These include the innovative Huobi Prime and Huobi FastTrack programs, tiered trading fee discounts for HT holders, and ongoing improvements and upgrades to Huobi DM, which recently exceeded $504 billion in cumulative trading volume.

"The rest of 2019 will see even more improvements and innovations coming from Huobi," said Li. "Expect to see further developments on Huobi Finance Chain, our innovative DeFi (decentralized finance)-focused public chain project, further improvement of our API functionality for high frequency algorithmic traders, and more."

Li also addressed a recent debate in the crypto community on where the tokens for exchange buybacks should come from. "One of our main competitors recently switched over to drawing 100% of their bought back tokens from team holdings," he said. "We have no plans to make equally radical changes but we are considering a more balanced shift – say one third of the tokens from team holdings and the rest from the open market. No final decision has been made yet, however. We'll be discussing this more with our community."

Additional Key Facts On The Q2 HT Buyback: http://bit.ly/2JC9Vdn

About Huobi Group:

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient digital asset trading and management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. For more info, visit www.hbg.com

