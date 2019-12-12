Q2 FY20 GAAP EPS UP 14% TO $0.69 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 12% TO $0.90

Fusion ERP Cloud Revenue Up 37%; Autonomous Database Cloud Revenue Up >100%

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2020 Q2 results. Total Revenues were $9.6 billion, up 1% in USD and in constant currency compared to Q2 last year. Cloud Services and License Support revenues were $6.8 billion, while Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were $1.1 billion.

GAAP Operating Income was up 3% to $3.2 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 33%. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $4.0 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 42%. GAAP Net Income was $2.3 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $3.0 billion. GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 14% to $0.69, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 12% to $0.90.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.1 billion. Operating Cash Flow was $13.8 billion during the trailing twelve months.

"We had another strong quarter in our Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses with Fusion ERP revenues growing 37% and NetSuite ERP revenues growing 29%," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "This consistent rapid growth in the now multibillion dollar ERP segment of our cloud applications business has enabled Oracle to deliver a double-digit EPS growth rate year-after-year. I fully expect we will do that again this year."

"It's still early days, but the Oracle Autonomous Database already has thousands of customers running in our Gen2 Public Cloud," said Oracle CTO, Larry Ellison. "Currently, our Autonomous Database running in our Public Cloud business is growing at a rate of over 100%. We expect that growth rate to increase dramatically as we release our Autonomous Database running on our Gen2 Cloud@Customer into our huge on-premise installed base over the next several months."

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 9, 2020, with a payment date of January 23, 2020.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding the growth of our earnings per share and our Autonomous Database business, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) Our success depends upon our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services. (2) Our cloud strategy, including our Oracle Software-as-a-Service and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, may adversely affect our revenues and profitability. (3) We might experience significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our cloud, license and hardware offerings. (4) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised and as a result, our customers' data or our IT systems are accessed improperly, made unavailable, or improperly modified, our products and services may be perceived as vulnerable, our brand and reputation could be damaged, the IT services we provide to our customers could be disrupted, and customers may stop using our products and services, all of which could reduce our revenue and earnings, increase our expenses and expose us to legal claims and regulatory actions. (5) Our business practices with respect to data could give rise to operational interruption, liabilities or reputational harm as a result of governmental regulation, legal requirements or industry standards relating to consumer privacy and data protection. (6) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (7) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results. (8) Acquisitions present many risks and we may not achieve the financial and strategic goals that were contemplated at the time of a transaction. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 12, 2019. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE  CORPORATION









Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended
November 30,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)





% of 

% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant


2019

Revenues

2018

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES







Cloud services and license support 

$ 6,811

71%

$   6,637

69%

3%

4%

Cloud license and on-premise license

1,126

12%

1,217

13%

(7%)

(7%)

Hardware

871

9%

891

9%

(2%)

(1%)

Services

806

8%

817

9%

(1%)

0%

      Total revenues

9,614

100%

9,562

100%

1%

1%

OPERATING EXPENSES







Cloud services and license support 

1,022

11%

956

10%

7%

8%

Hardware

285

3%

332

4%

(14%)

(13%)

Services

741

8%

713

8%

4%

5%

Sales and marketing

2,068

22%

2,101

22%

(2%)

(1%)

Research and development 

1,531

16%

1,475

15%

4%

4%

General and administrative

323

3%

299

3%

8%

9%

Amortization of intangible assets

407

4%

424

5%

(4%)

(4%)

Acquisition related and other

12

0%

18

0%

(33%)

(32%)

Restructuring

42

0%

143

1%

(71%)

(70%)

      Total operating expenses 

6,431

67%

6,461

68%

0%

0%

OPERATING INCOME 

3,183

33%

3,101

32%

3%

4%

Interest expense

(465)

(5%)

(519)

(5%)

(10%)

(10%)

Non-operating income, net

92

1%

192

2%

(52%)

(52%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

2,810

29%

2,774

29%

1%

3%

Provision for income taxes

499

5%

441

5%

13%

13%

NET INCOME 

$ 2,311

24%

$   2,333

24%

(1%)

1%









EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

$    0.71

$     0.63




Diluted

$    0.69

$     0.61



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic

3,245

3,720




Diluted

3,331

3,817
















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our operating income by 1 percentage point.









ORACLE  CORPORATION





















Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)
























Three Months Ended November 30,

% Increase
(Decrease)
in US $

% Increase
(Decrease)
in Constant
Currency (2) 



2019


2019

2018


2018

GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






















TOTAL REVENUES

$ 9,614

$       1

$     9,615

$ 9,562

$       5

$     9,567

1%

1%

1%

1%

     Cloud services and license support

6,811

1

6,812

6,637

5

6,642

3%

3%

4%

3%





















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,431

$ (858)

$     5,573

$ 6,461

$ (981)

$     5,480

0%

2%

0%

2%

     Stock-based compensation (3)

397

(397)

-

396

(396)

-

0%

*

0%

*

    Amortization of intangible assets (4)

407

(407)

-

424

(424)

-

(4%)

*

(4%)

*

     Acquisition related and other

12

(12)

-

18

(18)

-

(33%)

*

(32%)

*

    Restructuring

42

(42)

-

143

(143)

-

(71%)

*

(70%)

*

OPERATING INCOME

$ 3,183

$   859

$     4,042

$ 3,101

$   986

$     4,087

3%

(1%)

4%

0%

OPERATING MARGIN %

33%


42%

32%


43%

68 bp.

(68) bp.

78 bp.

(63) bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$     499

$   189

$        688

$     441

$   258

$        699

13%

(2%)

13%

(1%)

NET INCOME 

$ 2,311

$   670

$     2,981

$ 2,333

$   728

$     3,061

(1%)

(3%)

1%

(2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$    0.69


$       0.90

$    0.61


$       0.80

14%

12%

15%

13%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 

3,331

-

3,331

3,817

-

3,817

(13%)

(13%)

(13%)

(13%)










































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. 





















(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. 





















(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:




























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended








November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018








GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






     Cloud services and license support

$       30

$    (30)

$           -

$       24

$    (24)

$           -






     Hardware

3

(3)

-

2

(2)

-






     Services

14

(14)

-

12

(12)

-






     Sales and marketing

37

(37)

-

93

(93)

-






     Research and development

272

(272)

-

222

(222)

-






     General and administrative

41

(41)

-

43

(43)

-






           Total stock-based compensation

$     397

$ (397)

$           -

$     396

$ (396)

$           -


























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2019 was as follows:

     Remainder of fiscal 2020

$     766

















     Fiscal 2021

1,347

















     Fiscal 2022

1,098

















     Fiscal 2023

675

















     Fiscal 2024

445

















     Fiscal 2025

126

















     Thereafter

35

















           Total intangible assets, net

$ 4,492





































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 17.7% and 15.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 18.8% and 18.6% in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively.The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

*

Not meaningful


















ORACLE  CORPORATION









Q2  FISCAL 2020 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)











Six Months Ended November 30,

 

% Increase

% Increase

(Decrease)





% of 

% of 

(Decrease)

in Constant


2019

Revenues

2018

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)

REVENUES







Cloud services and license support 

$ 13,616

73%

$ 13,246

71%

3%

4%

Cloud license and on-premise license

1,937

10%

2,083

11%

(7%)

(6%)

Hardware 

1,686

9%

1,796

9%

(6%)

(5%)

Services

1,593

8%

1,630

9%

(2%)

(1%)

      Total revenues

18,832

100%

18,755

100%

0%

1%

OPERATING EXPENSES







Cloud services and license support 

2,003

11%

1,870

10%

7%

8%

Hardware

557

3%

658

4%

(15%)

(14%)

Services

1,445

8%

1,428

8%

1%

2%

Sales and marketing

4,086

22%

4,140

22%

(1%)

0%

Research and development 

3,088

16%

3,039

16%

2%

2%

General and administrative

615

3%

619

3%

(1%)

0%

Amortization of intangible assets

821

4%

858

5%

(4%)

(4%)

Acquisition related and other

37

0%

32

0%

16%

16%

Restructuring

120

1%

233

1%

(48%)

(47%)

      Total operating expenses 

12,772

68%

12,877

69%

(1%)

0%

OPERATING INCOME 

6,060

32%

5,878

31%

3%

5%

Interest expense

(959)

(5%)

(1,048)

(6%)

(8%)

(8%)

Non-operating income, net 

191

1%

484

3%

(60%)

(60%)

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

5,292

28%

5,314

28%

0%

1%

Provision for income taxes 

844

4%

716

4%

18%

17%

NET INCOME 

$    4,448

24%

$    4,598

24%

(3%)

(1%)









EARNINGS PER SHARE:







Basic

$      1.36

$      1.21




Diluted

$      1.32

$      1.18



WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic

3,281

3,812




Diluted

3,370

3,908
















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the six months ended November 30, 2019 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 2 percentage points. 









ORACLE  CORPORATION





















Q2  FISCAL 2020 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) 

($ in millions, except per share data)
























Six Months Ended November 30,

% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease) in
Constant Currency (2) 



2019


2019

2018


2018

GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






















TOTAL REVENUES

$ 18,832

$           3

$    18,835

$ 18,755

$        13

$    18,768

0%

0%

1%

1%

     Cloud services and license support

13,616

3

13,619

13,246

13

13,259

3%

3%

4%

4%





















TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 12,772

$  (1,821)

$    10,951

$ 12,877

$  (1,955)

$    10,922

(1%)

0%

0%

1%

     Stock-based compensation (3)

843

(843)

-

832

(832)

-

1%

*

1%

*

    Amortization of intangible assets (4)

821

(821)

-

858

(858)

-

(4%)

*

(4%)

*

     Acquisition related and other

37

(37)

-

32

(32)

-

16%

*

16%

*

    Restructuring

120

(120)

-

233

(233)

-

(48%)

*

(47%)

*

OPERATING INCOME

$    6,060

$   1,824

$       7,884

$    5,878

$   1,968

$       7,846

3%

0%

5%

2%

OPERATING MARGIN %

32%


42%

31%


42%

83 bp.

5 bp.

98 bp.

11 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)

$       844

$      528

$       1,372

$       716

$      656

$       1,372

18%

0%

17%

1%

NET INCOME 

$    4,448

$   1,296

$       5,744

$    4,598

$   1,312

$       5,910

(3%)

(3%)

(1%)

(2%)

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$      1.32


$         1.70

$      1.18


$         1.51

12%

13%

14%

14%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON
SHARES OUTSTANDING

3,370

-

3,370

3,908

-

3,908

(14%)

(14%)

(14%)

(14%)










































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.





















(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.





















(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:




























Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended








November 30, 2019

November 30, 2018








GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP






     Cloud services and license support

$         61

$       (61)

$             -

$         48

$       (48)

$             -






     Hardware

6

(6)

-

5

(5)

-






     Services

28

(28)

-

25

(25)

-






     Sales and marketing

125

(125)

-

188

(188)

-






     Research and development

543

(543)

-

479

(479)

-






     General and administrative

80

(80)

-

87

(87)

-






           Total stock-based compensation

$       843

$     (843)

$             -

$       832

$     (832)

$             -


























(4)

Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of November 30, 2019 was as follows:

     Remainder of fiscal 2020

$       766

















     Fiscal 2021

1,347

















     Fiscal 2022

1,098

















     Fiscal 2023

675

















     Fiscal 2024

445

















     Fiscal 2025

126

















     Thereafter

35

















           Total intangible assets, net

$    4,492





































(5)

Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 16.0% and 13.5% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.3% and 18.8% in the first half of fiscal 2020 and 2019, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first half of fiscal 2020 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the first half of fiscal 2019 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (refer to Appendix A for additional information), the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense, and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.

*

Not meaningful





















ORACLE  CORPORATION







Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in millions)










November 30,

May 31,



2019

2019

ASSETS



Current Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,540

$    20,514

Marketable securities

2,904

17,313

Trade receivables, net

4,050

5,134

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,046

3,425


Total Current Assets

34,540

46,386

Non-Current Assets:




   Property, plant and equipment, net

6,270

6,252

   Intangible assets, net

4,492

5,279

   Goodwill, net

43,810

43,779

   Deferred tax assets

2,751

2,696

   Other non-current assets

6,580

4,317


Total Non-Current Assets

63,903

62,323

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 98,443

$ 108,709

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities:




Notes payable, current 

$       999

$      4,494

Accounts payable

534

580

Accrued compensation and related benefits

1,312

1,628

Deferred revenues

8,087

8,374

Other current liabilities

3,660

3,554


Total Current Liabilities

14,592

18,630

Non-Current Liabilities:




Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current

50,670

51,673

Income taxes payable

13,042

13,295

Other non-current liabilities

3,954

2,748


Total Non-Current Liabilities

67,666

67,716

Equity

16,185

22,363

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 98,443

$ 108,709







     ORACLE  CORPORATION 






Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

($ in millions)








Six Months Ended November 30,


2019

2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:



Net income 

$     4,448

$    4,598

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation

677

566

Amortization of intangible assets

821

858

Deferred income taxes

(263)

(228)

Stock-based compensation

843

832

Other, net

117

118

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:



Decrease in trade receivables, net

1,079

1,116

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets

638

327

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities

(916)

(364)

Decrease in income taxes payable

(613)

(679)

(Decrease) increase in deferred revenues

(318)

124

Net cash provided by operating activities

6,513

7,268

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:



Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

(314)

(1,278)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities and other investments

2,204

6,737

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 

12,575

1,110

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(111)

(313)

Capital expenditures

(735)

(804)

Net cash provided by investing activities

13,619

5,452

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:



Payments for repurchases of common stock

(9,996)

(19,924)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock

617

1,018

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards

(559)

(417)

Payments of dividends to stockholders

(1,562)

(1,456)

Repayments of borrowings

(4,500)

(2,500)

Other, net

(96)

(77)

Net cash used for financing activities

(16,096)

(23,356)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(10)

(160)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,026

(10,796)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

20,514

21,620

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$  24,540

$ 10,824






 ORACLE  CORPORATION 

 Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) 

 ($ in millions) 













 Fiscal 2019 

 Fiscal 2020 


 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 

 Q1 

 Q2 

 Q3 

 Q4 











GAAP Operating Cash Flow

$ 15,542

$ 15,238

$ 14,789

$ 14,551

$ 13,829

$ 13,796













Capital Expenditures

(1,646)

(1,468)

(1,625)

(1,660)

(1,663)

(1,591)













Free Cash Flow

$ 13,896

$ 13,770

$ 13,164

$ 12,891

$ 12,166

$ 12,205













% Growth over prior year

10%

10%

(1%)

(6%)

(12%)

(11%)
























GAAP Net Income

$   3,708

$   3,827

$ 10,619

$ 11,083

$ 10,955

$ 10,933













Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income

375%

360%

124%

116%

111%

112%
























(1)

To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.


















 ORACLE  CORPORATION 

 Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS 

 SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) 

 ($ in millions) 
















 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

 Fiscal 2019 

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 

 

 Q1 

 

 Q2 

 Fiscal 2020 

 Q3 

 

 Q4 

 

 TOTAL 

REVENUES BY OFFERINGS












 Cloud services and license support 

$ 6,609

$ 6,637

$          6,662

$    6,799

$ 26,707

$ 6,805

$ 6,811

$ 13,616

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

867

1,217

1,251

2,520

5,855

812

1,126

1,937

 Hardware 

904

891

915

994

3,704

815

871

1,686

 Services  

813

817

786

823

3,240

786

806

1,593

















 Total revenues 

$ 9,193

$ 9,562

$          9,614

$ 11,136

$ 39,506

$ 9,218

$ 9,614

$ 18,832
















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 












 Cloud services and license support 

3%

3%

1%

0%

2%

3%

3%

3%

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

(3%)

(9%)

(4%)

12%

1%

(6%)

(7%)

(7%)

 Hardware  

(4%)

(5%)

(8%)

(11%)

(7%)

(10%)

(2%)

(6%)

 Services  

(5%)

(5%)

(1%)

(7%)

(5%)

(3%)

(1%)

(2%)

















 Total revenues 

1%

0%

(1%)

1%

0%

0%

1%

0%
















CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)












 Cloud services and license support  

4%

5%

4%

3%

4%

4%

4%

4%

 Cloud license and on-premise license 

0%

(6%)

0%

15%

4%

(6%)

(7%)

(6%)

 Hardware  

(3%)

(3%)

(4%)

(8%)

(5%)

(9%)

(1%)

(5%)

 Services  

(4%)

(2%)

3%

(4%)

(2%)

(2%)

0%

(1%)

















 Total revenues 

2%

2%

3%

4%

3%

2%

1%

1%
















CLOUD AND LICENSE REVENUES BY ECOSYSTEM (3)













 Applications revenues 

$ 2,761

$ 2,808

$          2,841

$    3,081

$ 11,491

$ 2,821

$ 2,909

$    5,730

 Infrastructure revenues 

4,715

5,046

5,072

6,238

21,071

4,796

5,028

9,823


 Total cloud and license revenues 

$ 7,476

$ 7,854

$          7,913

$    9,319

$ 32,562

$ 7,617

$ 7,937

$ 15,553
















AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES 












 Applications revenues 

6%

5%

5%

2%

4%

2%

4%

3%

 Infrastructure revenues 

1%

(2%)

(2%)

4%

0%

2%

0%

1%


 Total cloud and license revenues 

2%

1%

0%

3%

2%

2%

1%

1%
















CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)












 Applications revenues 

7%

7%

7%

4%

6%

3%

4%

4%

 Infrastructure revenues 

2%

1%

2%

7%

3%

3%

1%

2%


 Total cloud and license revenues 

4%

3%

3%

6%

4%

3%

2%

3%
















GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES












 Americas 

$ 5,161

$ 5,243

$          5,266

$    6,184

$ 21,856

$ 5,150

$ 5,304

$ 10,454

 Europe/Middle East/Africa 

2,576

2,782

2,781

3,132

11,270

2,553

2,695

5,248

 Asia Pacific 

1,456

1,537

1,567

1,820

6,380

1,515

1,615

3,130


 Total revenues 

$ 9,193

$ 9,562

$          9,614

$ 11,136

$ 39,506

$ 9,218

$ 9,614

$ 18,832































(1)

The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.





(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2019 and 2018 for the fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

(3)

Applications ecosystem revenues represent the sum of applications related cloud services and license support revenues; and applications related license revenues. Infrastructure ecosystem revenues represent the sum of infrastructure related cloud services and license support revenues; and infrastructure related license revenues.  















APPENDIX A
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017:

  • Cloud services and license support revenues: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.
  • Stock-based compensation expenses: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.
  • Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs for transitional and certain other employees, integration related professional services, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.
  • Impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017: The U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (the Tax Act) was signed into law on December 22, 2017. For the first half of fiscal 2019, we recorded a benefit of $153 million related to adjustments in our estimates of the one-time effects of the Tax Act, including the one-time transition tax on certain foreign subsidiary earnings and the remeasurement of net deferred income tax balances affected by the Tax Act. We have excluded the impacts of this benefit from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures for the first half of fiscal 2019. We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability.

