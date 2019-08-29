Q2 Report 2019 - Invitation to Conference Call and Audiocast

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Thursday August 29, at 04.00 p.m. CET IRRAS will host a conference call and an online presentation of its Q2 2019 interim report (which was published earlier today at 08.00 a.m. CET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are:

Sweden: +46-8-5664-27-06

Rest of the world: +44-33-3300-9032

The presentation will also be webcast and can be accessed from the following web address:

https://financialhearings.com/event/11741

Speakers: President CEO Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., CCO Will Martin and CFO Sabina Berlin

About IRRAS

IRRAS AB (Nasdaq First North Premier: IRRAS) is a global healthcare company focused on delivering innovative medical technologies to our customers and their patients. IRRAS designs, develops and commercializes products that improve patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methods in neurocritical care. IRRAS markets and sells its products to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organizations in the U.S. and select European countries and a network of distribution partners in other markets.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier. Redeye AB is certified adviser of the company with email certifiedadviser@redeye.se or phone 08-121-576-90.

For more information, please contact:

USA

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D.

President and CEO

info@irras.com

Europa

Sabina Berlin

CFO

+46-73-951-95-02

sabina.berlin@irras.com

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on August 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (CET).

The following files are available for download:

