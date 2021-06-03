Q2 Solutions Partners with MindX Sciences Inc.

Initial tests offered by MindX will include mood disorders, such as depression and bipolar disorder, pain, PTSD, and suicidality Tweet this

"This is the culmination of over 15 years of academic research, that is now translated to clinical practice, to help improve and save lives by enabling doctors and pharmaceutical companies to do a better job.", said Dr. Alexander B. Niculescu, Founder and Chairman, MindX Sciences. "We are now entering the era of precision medicine in psychiatry, similar to what our colleagues in cancer and other fields are already doing. These tests will help provide objective information to doctors, as well as provide them with suggestions for medications that match the patient, and an ability to monitor response to treatment. Ultimately, the goal is to prevent future episodes from occurring, so people can have happier, more productive, and longer lives."



About Q2 Solutions

Q2 Solutions is a leading global clinical trial laboratory services organization providing comprehensive testing, project management, supply chain, biorepository, biospecimen and consent tracking solutions. Leveraging our next generation technologies, we deliver agile and precise services designed to meet the diverse needs of our clients. We provide scientific expertise and innovative solutions for ADME, bioanalytical, genomics, vaccines, and central laboratory services, including flow cytometry, anatomic pathology, immunoassay, molecular and companion diagnostics, with meticulous regional and global clinical trial implementation support and high-quality data delivery. At Q2 Solutions, our work is rooted in research, grounded in collaboration, and guided by our passion to turn the hope of patients and caregivers around the world into the help they need. To learn more, visit www.q2labsolutions.com .



About MindX Sciences, Inc.

MindX Sciences, Inc. (MindX) works to improve lives through empowering precision medicine approaches to mental health. MindX has a comprehensive platform solution, based on extensive clinical research studies: from digital (novel behavioral assessments in the form of apps) to molecular (novel blood tests) to enabling targeted therapeutics (with existing, repurposed, and new drugs). Our initial focus is on providing objective tools for highly prevalent mental health disorders (depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, anxiety, schizophrenia) and pain, that create suffering by themselves, as well as increase the risk for suicidality. Our medium-term focus is on the prevention of Alzheimer's. Our long-term focus is on promoting active longevity. Precisely assessing, treating, and preventing mental health disorders will be transformative to society. We are in the midst of a mental health pandemic, on top of the COVID pandemic and its disruptive direct (biological) and indirect (socio-economic) effects. Our products are needed now more than ever. To learn more, visit https://mindxsciences.com .

