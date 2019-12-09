Q2 Technologies Adds Philip Weigand as Vice President of Business Development

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 Technologies, a specialized chemical company, adds Philip Weigand as Vice President of Business Development to their growing team. Hugo Lozano Jr, VP and General Manager of Q2 Technologies said, "Philip has deep commercial experience from both the Producer side as well as the Midstream side, and we are confident and excited to bring him on to leverage his knowledge and management capabilities to further the growth here at Q2 Technologies."

Weigand brings over ten years of business development experience in the Upstream and Midstream business. His responsibilities will be to grow the established business for Q2 Technologies, an expert in H2S and mercaptan removal solutions.

Prior to joining Q2 Technologies, Weigand was at Pinnacle Midstream where he focused on working with Producers to move hydrocarbons to market in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Weigand's career has touched many aspects of the Energy Industry, including Commercial and Mergers & Acquisitions at Hess Corporation where he was focused on adding assets to the existing portfolio both domestically and internationally. Further, his responsibilities continued to increase while at American Midstream, which allowed him to have responsibility of asset management on both private and FERC regulated crude gathering systems in North Dakota and West Texas. "I am very excited to join the Q2 Technologies team in a leadership role. I had the opportunity to utilize the suite of Q2 products in a previous role involving sour crude gathering and processing. Using the products increased the value of the barrels by allowing shippers to access additional markets in more profitable ways" said Weigand, who holds a B.A. from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and an M.B.A. from the University of Houston.

About Q2 Technologies, LLC:

Q2 Technologies specializes in increasing the value of crude oil barrels by offering several solutions: Pro3® line of non-triazine H2S scavengers and ProM® line of non-triazine mercaptan scavengers for crude oil applications. The Pro3® /ProM® technologies currently treat over 6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate each month at major pipelines and terminals in the US. For more information, contact Philip Weigand at 230493@email4pr.com or +1 (832) 328-2200.

Q2 Technologies has been in business for over 18 years. Q2 Technologies is a spin-off of Quaker Chemical and developed the MEA-Triazine scavengers used world-wide today in the late 1980's. Q2 Technologies is an expert in H2S and mercaptan removal solutions. Q2 Technologies has H2S and mercaptan removal experience in the oil & gas, pulp & paper, wastewater, and landfill gas industries. By combining its experience and research and development within these industries, Q2 Technologies offers superior engineering, application and chemical solutions.

