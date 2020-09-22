Q2 Technologies Reveals New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q2 Technologies, the leading expert in H2S and mercaptan removal solutions, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. Q2 Technologies reflects these changes as the company continues to provide economically transformative chemical solutions to its clients.

"We have taken considerable strides in advancing our presence across all industries we serve from Crude Oil and Liquids, Natural Gas, Environmental, and Pulp & Paper and to reflect the impact we seek to deliver to our clients, we felt it necessary to represent that with our updated vision," said Hugo Lozano, Partner and General Manager at Q2 Technologies. "Our new website and brand identity are important gateways for our clients to interact with us."

Creating a new brand identity started with a new logo.

Challenge

To create a logo and visual identity that honors the previous two decades of a strong business legacy with a brighter, cleaner, and bolder vison of where Q2 Technologies is headed.

Strategy

To retain specific visual elements such as the letter Q and our all-important swirl. The imagery of the new logo needed to be easily identifiable and is used as a guiding visual reference on our strategic direction.

The letter Q calls attention to the initial formation of the company that was a blending of a Joint Venture between Quaker Houghton and Quima International. The kerning of the letter Q and the number two into a single image has a duplicative in meaning. The resulting swirl in our brand colors melds that important JV, anchoring the past, but is also representative of the positive reactions and responsibilities we have as a chemical company for our clients. We take great pride in developing and translating different chemicals to market applications that when implemented for the client have a net positive effect for their business, safety, and environment.

Result

The Q2 image leans forward into opportunities, providing clients with sound solutions to bring their projects to the next level. Further, the updated fresh typeset offers an approachable and modern look that is representative of the advances we will continue to make in the chemical space.

Specifically designed to work across both digital and physical media, the new brand is a tangible example of the advancements the company has made in its nearly 20 years of business.

The newly redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages with updated, simplified messaging. Our new visual imagery, based on guiding style of the logo, embodies a bright, clean, and fresh look which is implemented throughout the site. The industries we serve, major products we offer, informative case studies, and news sections all have been given proper attention.

"While we've kept our name and tag line, Q2 Technologies: A Chemical Company, the logo and website have been given a fresh look which better represents who we are and how we want to partner with leading companies," said Philip Weigand, VP Business Development at Q2 Technologies. "Our new logo visually does what we strive to do every day: lean forward in providing chemical solutions that are a net positive for our clients."

About Q2 Technologies, LLC:

Q2 Technologies specializes in increasing the value of crude oil barrels by offering several solutions: Pro3® line of non-triazine H2S scavengers and ProM® line of non-triazine mercaptan scavengers for crude oil applications. The Pro3® / ProM® technologies currently treat over 8 million barrels of crude oil and condensate each month at major pipelines and terminals in the US. Q2 Technologies also provides H2S inhibition and odor control for environmental applications.

Q2 Technologies has been in business for over 19 years. Q2 Technologies, a former JV with Quaker Houghton strategically developed the MEA-Triazine scavengers used world-wide today in the late 1980's. Q2 Technologies is an expert in H2S and mercaptan removal solutions. Q2 Technologies has H2S and mercaptan removal experience in the oil & gas, pulp & paper, wastewater, biogas, and landfill gas industries. By combining its experience and research and development within these industries, Q2 Technologies offers superior engineering, application, and chemical solutions.

Visit www.Q2Technologies.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn @Q2 Technologies, LLC

https://www.linkedin.com/company/q2-technologies-llc .

For more information, contact Philip Weigand at [email protected] or +1 (832) 328-2200.

