Q3 2025 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report: Hiring Softens Amid Policy Uncertainty, Senior Roles Remain Resilient

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taligence, a premier executive search firm specializing in senior marketing hires, has once again partnered with Aspen Technology Labs, a global leader in labor market intelligence, to release the Q3 2025 U.S. Marketing Jobs Report. Drawing on a detailed analysis of over 78,000 in-house marketing job listings, the report provides an up-to-date view of how the U.S. marketing talent landscape is responding to ongoing economic and policy volatility.

Following a subdued second quarter, the marketing job market continued to cool in Q3. Overall job volumes declined 5.2% quarter-over-quarter, with new listings down 4.4%. Hiring remained selective as employers prioritized senior and specialized talent, while entry-level roles continued to face headwinds. The average posting lifetime lengthened to 41 days - 7 days longer than Q2.

Despite the broader slowdown, senior and executive roles held up comparatively well. C-level, SVP, and VP postings grew year-over-year, and senior-level positions overall saw a 5.3% year-over-year increase at quarter-end. Growth Marketing and Product Marketing continued to outperform other disciplines, leading both in job creation and compensation.

‍Note: This report covers full-time, in-house marketing positions only.

For the full report, visit: https://www.taligence.net/job-reports/2025-q3

Key Findings from the Q3 2025 Report

1. Continued Market Contraction

Total active listings: 78,376 ( -5.2% QoQ )

) New job postings: 49,245 ( -4.4% QoQ )

) Employers posting marketing jobs: 22,651

Quarter-end listings (Sept 29, 2025): 33,679 (+1% QoQ, -1.3% YoY)

2. Senior Roles Show Relative Resilience

Director-level and above: 10,028 ( -2.4% QoQ )

) New senior listings: 6,191 ( -3.8% QoQ )

) Senior jobs at quarter-end (Sept 29, 2025): 4,409 (+2.2% QoQ, +5.3% YoY)

3. Hiring Speed Slows Further

Average posting lifetime: 41 days (+7 days from Q2)

4. Discipline Shifts

Growth Marketing: +36.2% YoY

Product Marketing: +8.9% YoY

Communications & PR: -17.5% YoY

Highest median pay: Product Marketing — $158,496

5. Geographic Trends

Top hiring states: California, New York, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio

Washington fell out of the top 10, with job volume down 14.4% YoY

fell out of the top 10, with job volume down Top hiring cities: New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Seattle

Chicago entered the top three, while Seattle dropped from No. 7 to No. 10

"Our Q3 2025 report highlights ongoing contraction and increased selectivity in the marketing job market, with senior and specialized roles showing greater stability than entry-level positions. Despite a challenging environment, experienced talent, particularly in growth and product marketing, remains in demand, sustaining a steady top tier within an otherwise uneven market," said Michael Wright, CEO of Taligence. "Few people engaged in the job search process today are enjoying it. Competition is fierce, and the average job posting lifetime is seven days longer quarter over quarter, reflecting more cautious decision-making."

"While contraction and caution remain defining features of Q3, the late-quarter uptick in listings and the relative stability of senior and executive roles point to signs of resilience. Employers are recalibrating, not retreating, redirecting focus toward efficiency and specialized expertise as the market adjusts for the long term. Encouragingly, we are also seeing healthy salary growth and greater transparency, with more than half of all postings now including pay ranges," added Michael Woodrow, President of Aspen Technology Labs, Inc.

