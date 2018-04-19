Q3 Medical Devices Ltd. and the Boill Group Continue Expansion Plans in China

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Q3 Medical Devices Ltd (Q3) and the Boill Holding Group, met with high ranking officials from the local government in the Baoshan region of China, to discuss and promote their investment into high tech medical device manufacturing infrastructure of the region.

Ongoing construction of the new high-tech medical device manufacturing and R&D facility in the Baoshan region District Mayor Fan Shao Jun of the Baoshan local government (right) greets Eric K. Mangiardi, CEO of Q3 Medical Devices Limited (left) to discuss the future high-tech medical device manufacturing facility.

"We are incredibly excited to be able to bring a high-tech manufacturing facility to the Baoshan region of China," said Eric K. Mangiardi, Chairman & CEO of Q3 Medical. He continued to state, "by leveraging the medical device manufacturing knowledge and experience of Q3 and its subsidiaries along with the resources and investment from the Boill Holding Group, we will be able to deliver on our promise of better patient care by developing and manufacturing innovative technology with high quality German manufacturing standards."

Q3 with over 150 global staff and 4 wholly owned subsidiaries in various growth stages based in the United States (Qualimed, USA), Germany (QualiMed and AMG), and China (Q-San) are focused on the development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of its innovations. The wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the global expansion of its novel bioresorbable, micro invasive, drug delivery, and core products platforms for interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and non-vascular diseases.

Boill Chairman, Qiu Dong Fang remarked, "we are very excited to be the leading investor in Q3 and to have them in the Boill E Wisdom Valley Industrial Park to help transform the local manufacturing community into a high-tech medical device center of excellence. To be able to manufacture such advanced technology at our park will insure the future success of our transformation project focused on Comprehensive Healthcare and helping to turn the center into a best in class manufacturing site. Having products that can have such a positive clinical impact and benefit to local patients and those throughout China will be a source of great pride for all of us."

With the new high-tech manufacturing facility set to open within the next year, District Mayor Fan Shao Jun of the Baoshan local government stated, "we are very happy to have such a high-tech and innovative medical device R&D and manufacturing enterprise come to Baoshan and contribute to our ongoing transformation to a high-tech manufacturing and R&D agglomeration. With their innovative bioresorbable technology that allows patients to potentially forgo a secondary procedure and its micro invasive products focused on reducing potential complications, we expect the company to deliver healthcare benefits to the patients in the greater Baoshan District, the Shanghai region, greater China, and the world."

If you would like more information, please contact Eric K. Mangiardi at emangiardi@q3medical.com.

About Q3 Medical Devices Ltd.

Q3 Medical Devices Ltd. is an Ireland based holding company with multiple global operations in Germany, China, & the United States along with a strong global partnerships, and an ever growing strategic investor base, including China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Limited listed on the Hong Kong Exchange (1345) and Boill Holding Group, Shanghai China. The holding and its companies are focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of its novel bioresorbable, micro invasive, drug delivery, and core products platforms for interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, and non-vascular diseases.

Q3 Medical Devices Ltd. was formed by a global group of entrepreneurs, manufactures, distributors, industry doctors and investors, focused on the development and acquisition of medical device businesses with annual revenues between 1-10 Million. The acquisitions are targeted in areas that expand the groups manufacturing base and capabilities, grow its distribution channel and accelerate its products offering, focusing on the minimally invasive treatment of patients with cardiology, peripheral vascular and non-vascular diseases.

For further information, visit http://www.q3medical.com/.

About Boill Holding Group

Boill Holding Group is an international diversified investment group with a global presence focused on real estate development, and transformational investments in the emerging industries of comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors. With over 12 Billion RMB in Assets Boill will continue to focus on expanding its global presence in the Asset Management and Financial Investment areas with focus on the comprehensive healthcare and intelligent manufacturing sectors.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Shanghai, China Boill Holding Group, though the visionary leadership of Chairman Qiu Dong Fang has lead the transformation from a traditional real estate development enterprise to a diversified conglomerate with a global presence in Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, France, Ireland, and the USA.

For more information, visit http://www.boill.com/.

