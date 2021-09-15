Q30 Innovations Launches the First FDA-Cleared Sports Equipment To Help Protect Athletes’ Brains During Head Impacts

The Q-Collar is intended to be worn around the neck with existing protective sports equipment. Designed for athletes aged 13 years and older, the Q-Collar is backed by years of research and FDA clearance, with over 25 laboratory and clinical studies, on-field testing by over 1,000 athletes, and hundreds of thousands of head impacts across sports including football, soccer and hockey. Research behind the Q-Collar has been conducted by leading medical institutions, including the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital and University of Toronto, and published in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals.

"Since 2012, we've worked with the leading medical, academic, engineering and design experts to develop a product that will help the next generation of athletes play safer and smarter," said Tom Hoey, co-founder and co-CEO of Q30 Innovations. "Launching the Q-Collar in the U.S. is a major milestone moment for Q30 Innovations and the fight against brain injuries in sports, and we're proud to make the Q-Collar available for athletes across North America."

A team of medical experts from different specialties invented the Q-Collar after identifying the movement of the brain inside the skull, or "slosh," as a key cause of structural changes to the brain. The Q-Collar uses jugular vein compression to slightly increase blood volume in the head, which reduces the movement of the brain that can cause injury. By creating a tighter fit for the brain inside the skull, the Q-Collar is safe and effective at helping to protect athletes' brains from effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts.

"Over the past decade, coaches, athletes, parents and decision makers at every level of sport have been forced to reckon with a deeper understanding of the potential for both short- and long-term dangers of head injuries in sports," said Julian Bailes, M.D., Chairman, Department of Neurosurgery, NorthShore University Health System; and Chief Medical Advisor for Q30 Innovations. "With the U.S. launch of the Q-Collar, athletes nationwide finally have access to a novel advancement in head injury protection that will enable them to play the sports they love with a greater degree of safety."

The Q-Collar is recommended for athletes playing contact sports including, but not limited to, football, soccer, lacrosse and hockey. The Q-Collar comes in eight different sizes, correlating to different neck measurements, and is available for purchase for $199 (plus tax). Team discounts are available. For more information on the Q-Collar, including the science behind the technology, sizing guides and how to purchase, visit www.qcollar.com.

The Q-Collar was first commercially launched as a pilot in Canada in 2019 and is available to Canadian consumers at www.qcollar.ca.

About Q30 Innovations

Based in Westport, Conn., Q30 Innovations' mission is to help protect the brain from the effects of head impacts on the sports field and the battlefield. Since 2012, Q30 has worked with leading medical, academic, engineering and design institutions to research and develop the Q-Collar, an externally worn device that aids in the protection of the brain from the effects associated with repetitive sub-concussive head impacts. For more information, please visit www.q30.com.

