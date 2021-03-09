Q32 Bio Appoints Dr. Jason Campagna as Chief Medical Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio, a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to restore healthy immune regulation, today announced the appointment of Jason Campagna, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Campagna brings more than 15 years of biotech and pharmaceutical experience to the Q32 Bio executive team during a critical growth and development period for the company.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to Q32 Bio as our Chief Medical Officer," said Mike Broxson, Chief Executive Officer of Q32 Bio. "Jason provided critical guidance in the early days of the company, serving as a trusted clinical counselor as we've advanced our groundbreaking tissue-targeted complement program ADX-097 towards the clinic. His extensive experience leading clinical development programs and strong background in academic research will complement our leadership team in our mission to restore immune homeostasis in patients with severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases."

Dr. Campagna has extensive leadership experience in both early and late stage clinical development at several leading biopharmaceutical companies. Most recently, Dr. Campagna served as Chief Medical Officer at Intercept Pharmaceuticals where he had global responsibility for major functions supporting the Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) business, Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) development and pipeline efforts. Prior to becoming Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Campagna led the Global NASH Program at Intercept, with responsibility for implementation and execution of entirety of the NASH Program, culminating in the first submitted NDA for a therapeutic intended to treat patients with NASH. Before joining Intercept in 2016 Dr. Campagna held a number of roles of increasing responsibility at The Medicines Company, including most recently as Senior Vice President and Health Science Lead of Surgery and Perioperative Care.

"I have had a close eye on Q32 Bio for years as an advisor through Atlas Venture. I have always been attracted by their strong scientific team and the notion of immune system re-balancing, and have been impressed at the extraordinary, rapid advancements Q32 Bio has made in both drug discovery and clinical development," said Dr. Campagna. "I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Q32 Bio team at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the existing and future clinical programs."

Prior to transitioning to the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Campagna served as the Chief Medical Quality Officer at Cottage Health System, and previously held faculty appointments at the University of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Campagna received his M.D., Ph.D. in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology and his bachelor's degree from the University of Miami. Dr. Campagna then completed his post-doctoral fellowship at the Neuroplasticty Research Group, and his clinical training in Anesthesia and Critical Care at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies targeting powerful regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7R pathway and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

The first-in-human trial for the company's most advanced program, ADX-914, a fully human anti-IL-7R antibody, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate proof-of-mechanism. IL-7R has been genetically and biologically validated to drive several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

Q32 Bio's lead program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a pioneering approach enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. First-in-human dosing of ADX-097 is planned for 2H 2021.

