Q32 Bio to Participate in the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB) ("Q32 Bio"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata (AA) and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Q32 Bio's website at www.q32bio.com. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company whose science targets potent regulators of the adaptive immune system to re-balance immunity and is focused on developing innovative therapies for alopecia areata and other autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. About 700,000 people in the United States live with alopecia areata1, a disease which has a life-altering impact on patients and limited current treatment options. Q32 Bio is advancing bempikibart (ADX-914), a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function, for the treatment of alopecia areata in an ongoing Phase 2 program. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases.

