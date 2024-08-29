Q32 Bio to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Q32 Bio Inc. (Nasdaq: QTTB) ("Q32 Bio"), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, today announced that management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in September:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Location: New York, NY

2024 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:40 p.m. E.T.

Location: New York, NY

Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Presentation Time: 11:30 a.m. E.T.

Location: Virtual

A webcast of the Cantor and Stifel presentations will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Q32 Bio's website at www.q32bio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics targeting potent regulators of the innate and adaptive immune systems to re-balance immunity in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Q32 Bio's lead programs, focused on the IL-7 / TSLP receptor pathways and complement system, address immune dysregulation to help patients take back control of their lives.

Q32 Bio's program for adaptive immunity, bempikibart (ADX-914), is a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is being evaluated in two Phase 2 trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata. The IL-7 and TSLP pathways have been genetically and biologically implicated in driving several T cell-mediated pathological processes in numerous autoimmune diseases. Q32 Bio's program for innate immunity, ADX-097, is based on a novel platform enabling tissue-targeted regulation of the complement system without long-term systemic blockade – a key differentiator versus current complement therapeutics. Q32 Bio has completed a first-in-human, Phase 1 ascending dose clinical study of ADX-097 in healthy volunteers.

For more information, visit www.Q32Bio.com.

