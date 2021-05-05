Q4 2020 Report: India's Industry Challenges and Business Model Disruptions Due to COVID-19: Adopting Technology, Shifting Sales Online, and Strengthening Brand Equity will Enable Companies to Survive

DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Challenges and Business Model Disruptions Due to COVID-19 in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Like other economies, India has been rendered vulnerable by the COVID-19 crisis.

Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, finance and insurance sectors, ICT services, and food and nutrition, have all been affected.

However, it is not that everyone and everything is capsizing. Some sectors in India have made gains, and exciting opportunities are emerging while careful risk mitigation strategies are helping others chart a new course for the future.

In the near term, companies should explore supply chain diversification and leverage on new opportunities arising from changing customer demands. In the long term, product and service portfolio diversification will be critical to ensure greater resilience.

Externally, strengthening brand equity and shifting sales channels online will be strategically important. Internally, adopting technologies that support workplace and operational continuity will enable companies to hit the ground running following the COVID-19 crisis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

2. The Changed Economic Growth Environment

Recovery Scenarios - Shape of the Recovery

Length and Depth of India's Disruption and Shape of Recovery

Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian States

India's GDP to be Impacted by Lowered Sectoral Growth

Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Industries

COVID-19 Industry Mortality Matrix

Emerging and High-growth Areas of Focus for the Future (2020 to 2030)

Comparison Between India and Asia - Government Response to COVID-19

- Government Response to COVID-19 India's Operational and Business Continuity Measures

India's Fiscal Stimulus Measures to Individuals

3. Impact on the Industrial Sector

Revenue Impact on the Industrial Sector in India

Challenges for the Power Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term

Growth Opportunities in the Power Sector Post COVID-19

Challenges for the O&G Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term

Growth Opportunities in the O&G Sector Post COVID-19

Challenges for the Building Materials and Machinery Industry

Growth Opportunities in Building Materials and Machinery Post COVID-19

Challenges for the Water Industry

Growth Opportunities in the Water Industry Post COVID-19

Challenges for the Electronics Sector

Growth Opportunities for the Electronics Sector Post COVID-19

Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities for the Automation Industry Post COVID-19

Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Energy and Environment Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises

Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Electronics and Automation Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

4. Impact on the Transportation and Logistics Sector

Top Exporting Countries in the Impact List

Revenue Impact on the Logistics Sector in India

Challenges Faced by the Logistics Sector in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Supply Chain Disruptions - Implications on Industries

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Logistics Sector During a Similar Crisis

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

5. Where is the Impact on the Mobility Industry?

Sharp Drop in Vehicle Sales in India

India's Forecast for FY21 - Market Decline in FY2020

Passenger Vehicles - FY20 State-wise Contribution to Overall Sales

Post COVID-19 Recovery - Zone-wise Analysis

Factors Impacting the Automotive Sector in India

COVID-19 - Short-term Impact

Challenges Faced by the Mobility Industry in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies

Emergent Opportunities and Steps Taken by Government Authorities and Associations

Way Forward for OEMs

6. Impact to the Food on Nutrition Industry

Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Best Case)

Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Base Case)

Challenges Faced by the Food and Nutrition Industry in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Companies to Action

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

7. Impact on the Chemicals Industry

Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Best Case)

Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Base Case)

Challenges Faced by the Chemicals Industry in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Companies to Action

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

8. Impact on the ICT Sector

Revenue Impact on the ICT Sector

Challenges Faced by the ICT Sector in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the ICT Sector During COVID-19 or a Similar Crisis

Companies to Action

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

9. Impact on the Healthcare

Impact of Covid on Healthcare Market Participants

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

The Challenge of Reduced Consumption Compounded by Shortages and Operational Issues

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Health and Wellness Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises

Companies to Action

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

10. Impact on the Metals Industry

Volume Impact on the Metals Industry

Challenges Faced by the Aluminum Industry in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Challenges Faced by Steel Downstream in India Due to COVID-19

to COVID-19 Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Metals Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises

Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19

Companies to Action

COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive

11. Risk Mitigation Strategies for Indian Companies

Survival Strategies - Business Continuity and Resilience

Winning Strategies for Accelerated Recovery and Growth

12. Companies to Action

Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies

13. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine

