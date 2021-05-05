Q4 2020 Report: India's Industry Challenges and Business Model Disruptions Due to COVID-19: Adopting Technology, Shifting Sales Online, and Strengthening Brand Equity will Enable Companies to Survive
DUBLIN, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industry Challenges and Business Model Disruptions Due to COVID-19 in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Like other economies, India has been rendered vulnerable by the COVID-19 crisis.
Wholesale and retail trade, transportation and storage, finance and insurance sectors, ICT services, and food and nutrition, have all been affected.
However, it is not that everyone and everything is capsizing. Some sectors in India have made gains, and exciting opportunities are emerging while careful risk mitigation strategies are helping others chart a new course for the future.
In the near term, companies should explore supply chain diversification and leverage on new opportunities arising from changing customer demands. In the long term, product and service portfolio diversification will be critical to ensure greater resilience.
Externally, strengthening brand equity and shifting sales channels online will be strategically important. Internally, adopting technologies that support workplace and operational continuity will enable companies to hit the ground running following the COVID-19 crisis.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperative
2. The Changed Economic Growth Environment
- Recovery Scenarios - Shape of the Recovery
- Length and Depth of India's Disruption and Shape of Recovery
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Indian States
- India's GDP to be Impacted by Lowered Sectoral Growth
- Impact of COVID-19 on Indian Industries
- COVID-19 Industry Mortality Matrix
- Emerging and High-growth Areas of Focus for the Future (2020 to 2030)
- Comparison Between India and Asia - Government Response to COVID-19
- India's Operational and Business Continuity Measures
- India's Fiscal Stimulus Measures to Individuals
3. Impact on the Industrial Sector
- Revenue Impact on the Industrial Sector in India
- Challenges for the Power Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term
- Growth Opportunities in the Power Sector Post COVID-19
- Challenges for the O&G Sector, Predominantly in the Short Term
- Growth Opportunities in the O&G Sector Post COVID-19
- Challenges for the Building Materials and Machinery Industry
- Growth Opportunities in Building Materials and Machinery Post COVID-19
- Challenges for the Water Industry
- Growth Opportunities in the Water Industry Post COVID-19
- Challenges for the Electronics Sector
- Growth Opportunities for the Electronics Sector Post COVID-19
- Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunities for the Automation Industry Post COVID-19
- Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Energy and Environment Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
- Business Disruption Prevention Technologies in the Electronics and Automation Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
4. Impact on the Transportation and Logistics Sector
- Top Exporting Countries in the Impact List
- Revenue Impact on the Logistics Sector in India
- Challenges Faced by the Logistics Sector in India Due to COVID-19
- Supply Chain Disruptions - Implications on Industries
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Logistics Sector During a Similar Crisis
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
5. Where is the Impact on the Mobility Industry?
- Sharp Drop in Vehicle Sales in India
- India's Forecast for FY21 - Market Decline in FY2020
- Passenger Vehicles - FY20 State-wise Contribution to Overall Sales
- Post COVID-19 Recovery - Zone-wise Analysis
- Factors Impacting the Automotive Sector in India
- COVID-19 - Short-term Impact
- Challenges Faced by the Mobility Industry in India Due to COVID-19
- Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies
- Emergent Opportunities and Steps Taken by Government Authorities and Associations
- Way Forward for OEMs
6. Impact to the Food on Nutrition Industry
- Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Best Case)
- Revenue Impact on the Food and Nutrition Industry (Base Case)
- Challenges Faced by the Food and Nutrition Industry in India Due to COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Companies to Action
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
7. Impact on the Chemicals Industry
- Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Best Case)
- Revenue Impact on the Petrochemical Industry (Base Case)
- Challenges Faced by the Chemicals Industry in India Due to COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Companies to Action
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
8. Impact on the ICT Sector
- Revenue Impact on the ICT Sector
- Challenges Faced by the ICT Sector in India Due to COVID-19
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the ICT Sector During COVID-19 or a Similar Crisis
- Companies to Action
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
9. Impact on the Healthcare
- Impact of Covid on Healthcare Market Participants
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- The Challenge of Reduced Consumption Compounded by Shortages and Operational Issues
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Health and Wellness Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
- Companies to Action
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
10. Impact on the Metals Industry
- Volume Impact on the Metals Industry
- Challenges Faced by the Aluminum Industry in India Due to COVID-19
- Challenges Faced by Steel Downstream in India Due to COVID-19
- Technologies that Could Prevent Business Disruption in the Metals Industry During COVID-19 or Similar Crises
- Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success in the Light of COVID-19
- Companies to Action
- COVID-19 Response Strategies - Respond, Recover, and Thrive
11. Risk Mitigation Strategies for Indian Companies
- Survival Strategies - Business Continuity and Resilience
- Winning Strategies for Accelerated Recovery and Growth
12. Companies to Action
- Companies to Action - Likely Indian Auto OEM Strategies
13. Appendix - Growth Pipeline Engine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzos0k
