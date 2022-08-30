Q4 2021 Healthcare Cloud User Survey Report: Transformational Growth in Hybrid Cloud and Multi-cloud Deployments Drive Digitalization in Healthcare

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud User Survey, Q4 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service presents the findings of the global cloud user survey conducted between October 2021 and November 2021 to derive insights on cloud adoption, deployment, and usage.

The primary goal of this research is to analyze the cloud computing technology adoption trends among healthcare organizations, including top business strategic goals, preferred cloud deployment models, and information technology (IT), and identify the business challenges in cloud migration and cloud repatriation as well as the expansion opportunities for healthcare cloud providers.

Patient demands for connected care, healthcare data interoperability, and virtual care technology such as telehealth and remote patient monitoring to enable provider-patient collaboration have led to a greater focus on the cloud in healthcare.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digitization in healthcare, resulting in a new era of technology adoption in the industry. The need for secured data storage and privacy had a positive impact on the healthcare cloud market, accelerating digitization and pushing healthcare organizations to adopt end-to-end hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What infrastructure options are healthcare organizations using and planning to add?

How do healthcare organizations decide whether to deploy an app in the public data center or the corporate data center?

What percentage of apps and data does the public cloud use?

What factors made healthcare organizations choose their primary cloud service provider?

Would healthcare organizations engage the services of a managed cloud service provider? Why?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Findings

2 Research Objectives and Methodology

Respondent Profile

2021 Cloud User Survey - Snapshot

Technology Overview - Hybrid Cloud and Multi-cloud

Types of Cloud Service Models

Multi-cloud Overview

Multi-cloud Operating Model

Types of Cloud Services

Solutions Awareness

Drivers of the Adoption of New Digital Solutions for Enterprises

3 Growth Environment

Cloud Strategy Given More Importance by Healthcare Organizations than Other Surveyed Industries

4 Digital Transformation Strategy

Healthcare Strategic Business Goals

Cloud is the Crucial Technology Enabler for Achieving Healthcare Business Goals

Healthcare Organizations Perceive Cloud as an Essential Technology

Healthcare Cloud Digital Transformation Stage

Healthcare Hybrid Cloud Adoption Growth

Healthcare Providers' Reasons for Repatriation

Expected 5th-generation (5G) Services' Impact on Cloud-based Healthcare Services

5 Cloud Infrastructure & Management

Healthcare Cloud Implementation Status

Data Storage Environment in Use

Used and Planned Cloud Services Models

Engagement of Third-party Services Companies

Benefits of Using Managed Services

Top Reason for Choosing Public Cloud

Why Multiple Public Cloud Vendors?

Public Cloud Providers Used for Running Apps

Satisfaction with Used Public Cloud Providers

Main Reasons for Working with Providers

Summary of Satisfaction with Primary Cloud Vendors

