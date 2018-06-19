Q4 FY18 GAAP EPS UP 8% TO $0.82 and NON-GAAP EPS UP 11% TO $0.99

Q4 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $4.4 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 39%. Q4 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 6% to $5.3 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 47%. Q4 GAAP Net Income was $3.4 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $4.1 billion. Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 8% to $0.82, while non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was up 11% to $0.99.

At the end of Q4, short-term deferred revenues were up 2% to $8.4 billion, while Operating Cash Flow on a trailing twelve-month basis was up 9%, or $1.3 billion, to a record $15.4 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2018, Total Revenues were up 6% to $39.8 billion compared to fiscal 2017. FY18 Cloud Services and License Support revenues were up 10% to $26.3 billion. FY18 Cloud License and On-Premise License revenues were down 4% to $6.2 billion.

FY18 GAAP Operating Income was up 8% to $13.7 billion, and GAAP Operating Margin was 34%. FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income was up 9% to $17.6 billion, and non-GAAP Operating Margin was 44%. FY18 GAAP Net Income was $3.8 billion, and non-GAAP Net Income was $13.2 billion. FY18 GAAP Earnings Per Share was $0.90, while Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share was $3.12.

"Last year, I forecast double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth for FY18 and we delivered 14% growth this year, largely driven by strong growth in our cloud businesses," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "Looking ahead to FY19, I expect revenue growth will enable us to deliver double-digit non-GAAP earnings per share growth once again."

"We had a great fourth quarter with total revenues more than $200 million above our constant currency forecast," said Oracle CEO, Mark Hurd. "Our strategic Fusion ERP and HCM SaaS cloud applications suite revenues grew over 50% in the fourth quarter, and we expect continued strong growth from our Fusion SaaS suites throughout FY19."

"Some of our largest customers have now begun the process of moving their on-premise Oracle databases to the Oracle Cloud," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "For example, AT&T is moving thousands of databases and tens of thousands of terabytes of data into the Oracle Cloud. We think that these large scale migrations of Oracle database to the cloud will drive our PaaS and IaaS businesses throughout FY19."

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2018, with a payment date of July 31, 2018.

Q4 Fiscal 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. You may listen to the call by dialing (816) 287-5563, Passcode: 425392. To access the live webcast of this event, please visit the Oracle Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. In addition, Oracle's Q4 results and fiscal 2018 financial tables are available on the Oracle Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, Pass Code: 6866209.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our expectations for future growth in revenues, non-GAAP earnings per share and our Fusion SaaS suite of products, and our beliefs that large scale customer cloud migrations will drive our PaaS and IaaS businesses in FY19, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. We presently consider the following to be among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations: (1) Our cloud computing strategy, including our Oracle Cloud SaaS, PaaS, IaaS and data as a service offerings, may not be successful. (2) If we are unable to develop new or sufficiently differentiated products and services, enhance and improve our products and support services in a timely manner or position and price our products and services to meet demand, customers may not buy cloud licenses and on-premise licenses, cloud services or hardware products or purchase or renew support contracts. (3) If the security measures for our products and services are compromised or if our products and services contain significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors, we may experience reputational harm, legal claims and reduced sales. (4) Economic, political and market conditions can adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition, including our revenue growth and profitability, which in turn could adversely affect our stock price. (5) Our international sales and operations subject us to additional risks that can adversely affect our operating results, including risks relating to foreign currency gains and losses. (6) We have an active acquisition program and our acquisitions may not be successful, may involve unanticipated costs or other integration issues or may disrupt our existing operations. (7) We may fail to achieve our financial forecasts due to such factors as delays or size reductions in transactions, fewer large transactions in a particular quarter, fluctuations in currency exchange rates, delays in delivery of new products or releases or a decline in our renewal rates for support contracts. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on Oracle's Investor Relations website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information set forth in this press release is current as of June 19, 2018. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q4 FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended May 31, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2018 Revenues 2017 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 6,770 60% $ 6,258 58% 8% 6%



Cloud license and on-premise license 2,483 22% 2,626 24% (5%) (6%)



Hardware 1,115 10% 1,114 10% 0% (2%)



Services 883 8% 894 8% (1%) (3%)



Total revenues 11,251 100% 10,892 100% 3% 2%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 962 8% 835 8% 15% 14%



Hardware 462 4% 440 4% 5% 3%



Services 755 7% 728 7% 4% 2%



Sales and marketing 2,324 20% 2,313 21% 0% (1%)



Research and development 1,544 14% 1,609 15% (4%) (4%)



General and administrative 308 3% 317 3% (3%) (5%)



Amortization of intangible assets 415 4% 441 4% (6%) (6%)



Acquisition related and other 20 0% 18 0% 9% 8%



Restructuring 81 1% 118 1% (32%) (34%)



Total operating expenses 6,871 61% 6,819 63% 1% 0%

OPERATING INCOME 4,380 39% 4,073 37% 8% 5%



Interest expense (547) (5%) (481) (4%) 14% 14%



Non-operating income, net 308 3% 168 2% 83% 87%

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,141 37% 3,760 35% 10% 8%



Provision for income taxes 733 7% 529 5% 39% 39%

NET INCOME $ 3,408 30% $ 3,231 30% 5% 2%



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.84

$ 0.78









Diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.76







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 4,046

4,132









Diluted 4,149

4,248

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2017, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the three months ended May 31, 2018 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 1 percentage point, operating expenses by 1 percentage point and operating income by 3 percentage points.







































ORACLE CORPORATION









































Q4 FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)















































Three Months Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)





2018





2018



2017





2017

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP







GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













































TOTAL REVENUES

$ 11,251

$ 9

$ 11,260



$ 10,892

$ 50

$ 10,942

3% 3% 2% 1%



Cloud services and license support

6,770

9

6,779



6,258

50

6,308

8% 7% 6% 5%











































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

$ 6,871

$ (909)

$ 5,962



$ 6,819

$ (893)

$ 5,926

1% 1% 0% (1%)



Sales and marketing (3)

2,324

(84)

2,240



2,313

(62)

2,251

0% 0% (1%) (2%)



Stock-based compensation (4)

309

(309)

-



254

(254)

-

22% * 22% *



Amortization of intangible assets (5)

415

(415)

-



441

(441)

-

(6%) * (6%) *



Acquisition related and other

20

(20)

-



18

(18)

-

9% * 8% *



Restructuring

81

(81)

-



118

(118)

-

(32%) * (34%) *

OPERATING INCOME

$ 4,380

$ 918

$ 5,298



$ 4,073

$ 943

$ 5,016

8% 6% 5% 4%

OPERATING MARGIN %

39%





47%



37%





46%

154 bp. 121 bp. 128 bp. 108 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (6)

$ 733

$ 239

$ 972



$ 529

$ 412

$ 941

39% 3% 39% 1%

NET INCOME

$ 3,408

$ 679

$ 4,087



$ 3,231

$ 531

$ 3,762

5% 9% 2% 7%

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 0.82





$ 0.99



$ 0.76





$ 0.89

8% 11% 5% 9%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

4,149

-

4,149



4,248

-

4,248

(2%) (2%) (2%) (2%)





















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.











































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2017, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.











































(3) Non-GAAP adjustments to sales and marketing expenses were as follows:















Three Months Ended



































May 31,



































2018

2017































Stock-based compensation (4) $ (88)

$ (78)































Acquired deferred sales commissions amortization 4

16































Total non-GAAP sales and marketing adjustments $ (84)

$ (62)







































































(4) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:

























































Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended

















May 31, 2018



May 31, 2017

















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support $ 21

$ (21)

$ -



$ 14

$ (14)

$ -













Hardware 3

(3)

-



3

(3)

-













Services 11

(11)

-



14

(14)

-













Research and development 228

(228)

-



197

(197)

-













General and administrative 46

(46)

-



26

(26)

-













Subtotal 309

(309)

-



254

(254)

-













Sales and marketing 88

(88)

-



78

(78)

-













Acquisition related and other -

-

-



2

(2)

-













Total stock-based compensation $ 397

$ (397)

$ -



$ 334

$ (334)

$ -





















































(5) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2018 was as follows:



Fiscal 2019 $ 1,605



































Fiscal 2020 1,400



































Fiscal 2021 1,174



































Fiscal 2022 966



































Fiscal 2023 613



































Thereafter 912



































Total intangible assets, net $ 6,670











































































(6) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 17.7% and 14.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 19.2% and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 was primarily due to adjustments in our estimates for the one-time effects the U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (refer to Appendix A for additional information), net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.











































* Not meaningful











ORACLE CORPORATION

















FISCAL 2018 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in millions, except per share data)





















Year Ended May 31, % Increase % Increase (Decrease)











% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2018 Revenues 2017 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 26,254 66% $ 23,800 63% 10% 8%



Cloud license and on-premise license 6,190 16% 6,418 17% (4%) (5%)



Hardware 3,993 10% 4,152 11% (4%) (6%)



Services 3,394 8% 3,358 9% 1% (1%)



Total revenues 39,831 100% 37,728 100% 6% 3%

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 3,612 10% 3,015 9% 20% 18%



Hardware 1,581 4% 1,653 4% (4%) (7%)



Services 2,888 7% 2,801 7% 3% 1%



Sales and marketing 8,431 21% 8,197 22% 3% 1%



Research and development 6,091 15% 6,159 16% (1%) (2%)



General and administrative 1,289 3% 1,176 3% 10% 8%



Amortization of intangible assets 1,620 4% 1,451 4% 12% 12%



Acquisition related and other 52 0% 103 0% (50%) (50%)



Restructuring 588 2% 463 1% 27% 22%



Total operating expenses 26,152 66% 25,018 66% 5% 3%

OPERATING INCOME 13,679 34% 12,710 34% 8% 5%



Interest expense (2,025) (5%) (1,798) (5%) 13% 13%



Non-operating income, net 1,237 3% 605 2% 105% 106%

INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,891 32% 11,517 31% 12% 9%



Provision for income taxes (2) 9,066 22% 2,182 6% 315% 315%

NET INCOME $ 3,825 10% $ 9,335 25% (59%) (62%)



















EARNINGS PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.93

$ 2.27









Diluted $ 0.90

$ 2.21







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 4,121

4,115









Diluted 4,238

4,217

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2017, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative to the United States dollar during the year ended May 31, 2018 compared with the corresponding prior year period increased our revenues by 3 percentage points, operating expenses by 2 percentage points and operating income by 3 percentage points.



















(2) Provision for income taxes for the year ended May 31, 2018 includes the impact of the U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was signed into law during our fiscal 2018.













































ORACLE CORPORATION







































FISCAL 2018 YEAR TO DATE FINANCIAL RESULTS RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in millions, except per share data)











































Year Ended May 31,

% Increase (Decrease)

in US $ % Increase (Decrease) in

Constant Currency (2)



2018





2018



2017





2017

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP





GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP









































TOTAL REVENUES $ 39,831

$ 47

$ 39,878



$ 37,728

$ 171

$ 37,899

6% 5% 3% 3%



Cloud services and license support 26,254

47

26,301



23,800

171

23,971

10% 10% 8% 7%









































TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $ 26,152

$ (3,844)

$ 22,308



$ 25,018

$ (3,286)

$ 21,732

5% 3% 3% 1%



Sales and marketing (3) 8,431

(339)

8,092



8,197

(260)

7,937

3% 2% 1% 0%



Stock-based compensation (4) 1,245

(1,245)

-



1,009

(1,009)

-

23% * 23% *



Amortization of intangible assets (5) 1,620

(1,620)

-



1,451

(1,451)

-

12% * 12% *



Acquisition related and other 52

(52)

-



103

(103)

-

(50%) * (50%) *



Restructuring 588

(588)

-



463

(463)

-

27% * 22% *

OPERATING INCOME $ 13,679

$ 3,891

$ 17,570



$ 12,710

$ 3,457

$ 16,167

8% 9% 5% 6%

OPERATING MARGIN % 34%





44%



34%





43%

65 bp. 140 bp. 38 bp. 126 bp.

INCOME TAX EFFECTS (6) $ 9,066

$ (5,528)

$ 3,538



$ 2,182

$ 1,233

$ 3,415

315% 4% 315% 1%

NET INCOME $ 3,825

$ 9,419

$ 13,244



$ 9,335

$ 2,224

$ 11,559

(59%) 15% (62%) 12%

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.90





$ 3.12



$ 2.21





$ 2.74

(59%) 14% (63%) 11%

DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON

SHARES OUTSTANDING 4,238

-

4,238



4,217

-

4,217

1% 1% 1% 1%

















































































(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.









































(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2017, which was the last day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.









































(3) Non-GAAP adjustments to sales and marketing expenses were as follows:





















































Year Ended

































May 31,

































2018

2017































Stock-based compensation (4) $ (361)

$ (306)































Acquired deferred sales commissions amortization 22

46































Total non-GAAP sales and marketing adjustments $ (339)

$ (260)





































































(4) Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:





















































Year Ended



Year Ended















May 31, 2018



May 31, 2017















GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP



GAAP

Adj.

Non-GAAP













Cloud services and license support $ 82

$ (82)

$ -



$ 54

$ (54)

$ -













Hardware 10

(10)

-



11

(11)

-













Services 52

(52)

-



44

(44)

-













Research and development 921

(921)

-



770

(770)

-













General and administrative 180

(180)

-



130

(130)

-













Subtotal 1,245

(1,245)

-



1,009

(1,009)

-













Sales and marketing 361

(361)

-



306

(306)

-













Acquisition related and other 1

(1)

-



35

(35)

-













Total stock-based compensation $ 1,607

$ (1,607)

$ -



$ 1,350

$ (1,350)

$ -



















































(5) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of May 31, 2018 was as follows:



Fiscal 2019 $ 1,605



































Fiscal 2020 1,400



































Fiscal 2021 1,174



































Fiscal 2022 966



































Fiscal 2023 613



































Thereafter 912



































Total intangible assets, net $ 6,670









































































(6) Income tax effects were calculated reflecting an effective GAAP tax rate of 70.3% and 18.9% in fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively, and an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 21.1% and 22.8% in fiscal 2018 and 2017, respectively. The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2018 was primarily due to the impact of the U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (refer to Appendix A for additional information). The difference between our GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates in fiscal 2017 was primarily due to the net tax effects on stock-based compensation expense and acquisition related items, including the tax effects of amortization of intangible assets.









































* Not meaningful





















































ORACLE CORPORATION













FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in millions)



















May 31, May 31,





2018 2017 ASSETS







Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,620

$ 21,784



Marketable securities 45,641

44,294



Trade receivables, net 5,279

5,300



Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,424

3,137





Total Current Assets 75,964

74,515

Non-Current Assets:









Property, plant and equipment, net 5,897

5,315



Intangible assets, net 6,670

7,679



Goodwill, net 43,755

43,045



Deferred tax assets 1,491

1,143



Other non-current assets 3,487

3,294





Total Non-Current Assets 61,300

60,476

TOTAL ASSETS $ 137,264

$ 134,991

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, current $ 4,491

$ 9,797



Accounts payable 529

599



Accrued compensation and related benefits 1,789

1,966



Deferred revenues 8,429

8,233



Other current liabilities 3,957

3,583





Total Current Liabilities 19,195

24,178

Non-Current Liabilities:









Notes payable and other borrowings, non-current 56,128

48,112



Income taxes payable 13,422

5,681



Other non-current liabilities 2,295

2,774





Total Non-Current Liabilities 71,845

56,567

Equity 46,224

54,246

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 137,264

$ 134,991

















ORACLE CORPORATION











FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in millions)















Year Ended May 31,



2018 2017 Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net income $ 3,825

$ 9,335

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation 1,165

1,000

Amortization of intangible assets 1,620

1,451

Deferred income taxes (611)

(486)

Stock-based compensation 1,607

1,350

Other, net (26)

123

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:







Decrease in trade receivables, net 29

147

Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (276)

(24)

Decrease in accounts payable and other liabilities (264)

(37)

Increase in income taxes payable 8,143

732

Increase in deferred revenues 174

535

Net cash provided by operating activities 15,386

14,126

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:







Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (25,282)

(25,867)

Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 23,117

17,615

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,724)

(11,221)

Capital expenditures (1,736)

(2,021)

Net cash used for investing activities (5,625)

(21,494)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:







Payments for repurchases of common stock (11,347)

(3,561)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock 2,402

2,181

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock-based awards (506)

(283)

Payments of dividends to stockholders (3,140)

(2,631)

Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs 12,443

17,732

Repayments of borrowings (9,800)

(4,094)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (34)

(258)

Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (9,982)

9,086

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 57

(86)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (164)

1,632

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 21,784

20,152

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,620

$ 21,784















ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS FREE CASH FLOW - TRAILING 4-QUARTERS (1) ($ in millions)

























Fiscal 2017 Fiscal 2018





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4





















GAAP Operating Cash Flow $ 13,679 $ 14,249 $ 13,453 $ 14,126 $ 14,817 $ 14,581 $ 15,192 $ 15,386























Capital Expenditures (1,042) (1,604) (1,676) (2,021) (2,195) (2,037) (1,883) (1,736)























Free Cash Flow $ 12,637 $ 12,645 $ 11,777 $ 12,105 $ 12,622 $ 12,544 $ 13,309 $ 13,650























% Growth over prior year 5% 10% (7%) (3%) 0% (1%) 13% 13%













































GAAP Net Income $ 8,986 $ 8,820 $ 8,917 $ 9,335 $ 9,713 $ 9,914 $ 3,650 $ 3,825























Free Cash Flow as a % of Net Income 141% 143% 132% 130% 130% 127% 365% 357%













































(1) To supplement our statements of cash flows presented on a GAAP basis, we use non-GAAP measures of cash flows on a trailing 4-quarter basis to analyze cash flow generated from operations. We believe free cash flow is also useful as one of the bases for comparing our performance with our competitors. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.





























































ORACLE CORPORATION FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL ANALYSIS OF GAAP REVENUES (1) ($ in millions)



































Fiscal 2017









Fiscal 2018





Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL



REVENUES BY OFFERINGS

























Cloud services and license support $ 5,761 $ 5,830 $ 5,951 $ 6,258 $ 23,800

$ 6,418 $ 6,472 $ 6,593 $ 6,770 $ 26,254



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,030 1,347 1,414 2,626 6,418

966 1,353 1,388 2,483 6,190



Hardware 996 1,014 1,028 1,114 4,152

943 940 994 1,115 3,993



Services 808 844 812 894 3,358

860 856 796 883 3,394

































Total revenues $ 8,595 $ 9,035 $ 9,205 $ 10,892 $ 37,728

$ 9,187 $ 9,621 $ 9,771 $ 11,251 $ 39,831

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Cloud services and license support 9% 9% 10% 10% 10%

11% 11% 11% 8% 10%



Cloud license and on-premise license (11%) (20%) (16%) (5%) (12%)

(6%) 0% (2%) (5%) (4%)



Hardware (12%) (10%) (9%) (13%) (11%)

(5%) (7%) (3%) 0% (4%)



Services (6%) (2%) 2% 3% (1%)

6% 1% (2%) (1%) 1%

































Total revenues 2% 0% 2% 3% 2%

7% 6% 6% 3% 6%

































CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

























Cloud services and license support 10% 10% 11% 12% 11%

10% 9% 7% 6% 8%



Cloud license and on-premise license (10%) (19%) (15%) (4%) (11%)

(7%) (2%) (6%) (6%) (5%)



Hardware (11%) (9%) (9%) (12%) (10%)

(6%) (9%) (7%) (2%) (6%)



Services (5%) 0% 3% 4% 1%

5% 0% (6%) (3%) (1%)

































Total revenues 3% 1% 3% 4% 3%

6% 5% 2% 2% 3%

































CLOUD AND LICENSE REVENUES BY ECOSYSTEM



























Applications revenues $ 2,241 $ 2,335 $ 2,497 $ 2,862 $ 9,935

$ 2,646 $ 2,677 $ 2,722 $ 3,026 $ 11,071



Platform and Infrastructure revenues 4,550 4,842 4,868 6,022 20,283

4,738 5,148 5,259 6,227 21,373



Total cloud and license revenues $ 6,791 $ 7,177 $ 7,365 $ 8,884 $ 30,218

$ 7,384 $ 7,825 $ 7,981 $ 9,253 $ 32,444

































AS REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH RATES

























Applications revenues 6% 3% 9% 7% 6%

18% 15% 9% 6% 11%



Platform and Infrastructure revenues 5% 2% 2% 5% 3%

4% 6% 8% 3% 5%



Total cloud and license revenues 5% 2% 4% 5% 4%

9% 9% 8% 4% 7%

































CONSTANT CURRENCY GROWTH RATES (2)

























Applications revenues 8% 5% 9% 8% 8%

17% 13% 6% 4% 10%



Platform and Infrastructure revenues 5% 2% 2% 6% 4%

3% 4% 3% 2% 3%



Total cloud and license revenues 6% 3% 5% 6% 5%

8% 7% 4% 2% 5%

































GEOGRAPHIC REVENUES

























Americas

$ 4,817 $ 4,936 $ 5,219 $ 6,065 $ 21,038

$ 5,173 $ 5,306 $ 5,339 $ 6,269 $ 22,088



Europe/Middle East/Africa

2,413 2,557 2,558 3,102 10,630

2,539 2,802 2,887 3,182 11,410



Asia Pacific

1,365 1,542 1,428 1,725 6,060

1,475 1,513 1,545 1,800 6,333



Total revenues $ 8,595 $ 9,035 $ 9,205 $ 10,892 $ 37,728

$ 9,187 $ 9,621 $ 9,771 $ 11,251 $ 39,831































































(1) The sum of the quarterly information presented may vary from the year-to-date information presented due to rounding.



















(2) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2017 and 2016 for the fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017 constant currency growth rate calculations presented, respectively, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.

































APPENDIX A

ORACLE CORPORATION

Q4 FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we use the non-GAAP measures indicated in the tables, which exclude certain business combination accounting entries and expenses related to acquisitions, as well as other significant expenses including stock-based compensation, that we believe are helpful in understanding our past financial performance and our future results. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on these non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects related to each of the below items except for the impact of the U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act:

Cloud services and license support revenues : Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods.

: Business combination accounting rules require us to account for the fair values of cloud services and license support contracts assumed in connection with our acquisitions. The non-GAAP adjustments to our cloud services and license support revenues are intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of such revenues. We believe the adjustments to these revenues are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business as we generally expect to experience high renewal rates for these contracts at their stated values during the post combination periods. Deferred sales commissions amortization : Certain acquired companies capitalized sales commissions associated with subscription agreements and amortized these amounts over the related contractual terms. Business combination accounting rules generally require us to eliminate these capitalized sales commissions balances as of the acquisition date and our post-combination GAAP sales and marketing expenses generally do not reflect the amortization of these deferred sales commissions balances. The non-GAAP adjustment to increase our sales and marketing expenses is intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of amortization related to such balances as though the acquired companies operated independently in the periods presented. We believe this adjustment to sales and marketing expenses is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. The presentation of this non-GAAP adjustment commenced in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2017 as a result of our acquisition of NetSuite. Such adjustment was not material in prior periods.

: Certain acquired companies capitalized sales commissions associated with subscription agreements and amortized these amounts over the related contractual terms. Business combination accounting rules generally require us to eliminate these capitalized sales commissions balances as of the acquisition date and our post-combination GAAP sales and marketing expenses generally do not reflect the amortization of these deferred sales commissions balances. The non-GAAP adjustment to increase our sales and marketing expenses is intended to include, and thus reflect, the full amount of amortization related to such balances as though the acquired companies operated independently in the periods presented. We believe this adjustment to sales and marketing expenses is useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. The presentation of this non-GAAP adjustment commenced in the second fiscal quarter of fiscal 2017 as a result of our acquisition of NetSuite. Such adjustment was not material in prior periods. Stock-based compensation expenses : We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We have excluded the effect of amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods. Acquisition related and other expenses; and restructuring expenses : We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred significant expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs and stock-based compensation expenses for transitional and certain other employees, integration related professional services, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

: We have excluded the effect of acquisition related and other expenses and the effect of restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We incurred significant expenses in connection with our acquisitions and also incurred certain other operating expenses or income, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. Acquisition related and other expenses primarily consist of personnel related costs and stock-based compensation expenses for transitional and certain other employees, integration related professional services, certain business combination adjustments including adjustments after the measurement period has ended and certain other operating items, net. Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. Although acquisition related and other expenses and restructuring expenses generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives, we generally will incur these expenses in connection with any future acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. Impact of the U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act : The U.S. 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Act) was signed into law on December 22, 2017 . For the three months and year ended May 31, 2018 , we recorded a charge of $88 million and $7 billion , respectively, related to our preliminary assessment of the one-time effects of the Act, including the one-time transition tax on certain foreign subsidiary earnings and the remeasurement of net deferred income tax balances affected by the Act. We have excluded the impacts of this charge from our non-GAAP income taxes and net income measures for the three months and the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018 . We believe making these adjustments provides insight to our operating performance and comparability to past operating results.

