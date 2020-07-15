Q6 Cyber and Coalition Partner to Revolutionize Cyber Insurance and Risk Management

MIAMI, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q6 Cyber, a leading provider of e-crime intelligence, and Coalition, a leading cyber insurance provider, announced that they have partnered to revolutionize cyber insurance and risk management. Q6 Cyber's proprietary threat intelligence – used to prevent fraud and cyber-attacks – will be utilized to enhance the underwriting process for cyber insurance and protect the thousands of Coalition's insureds from damaging cyber-attacks.

Q6 Cyber's cutting-edge technology monitors the "Digital Underground" - a vast universe where cybercriminals operate. The company's 24x7 coverage includes the DarkWeb, DeepWeb, malware networks, and other cybercrime infrastructure, producing highly targeted and proactive intelligence for early detection of network intrusions, data breaches, account takeovers, and more.

Coalition is the leading provider of cyber insurance and security, combining comprehensive insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Coalition's unique product offerings combine best-in-class insurance and proactive cybersecurity tools to help keep businesses safe from cyber losses, which cost the global economy upwards of $1.5 trillion annually.

"From our early discussions, it became clear that Coalition offers not only cyber risk insurance, but a comprehensive cyber risk management platform to help companies prevent attacks," said Eli Dominitz, CEO of Q6 Cyber. Adding, "Our intelligence will bolster Coalition's capability to proactively identify and mitigate in the very early stages cyber threats and attacks targeting its insureds, resulting in fewer cyber incidents and claims. Moreover, our intelligence will become an important factor in accurately and holistically underwriting risk of new insurance applications."

"Most cyber insurance products have no real value until after an organization suffers a loss, and that is a paradigm that needs to change," says Joshua Motta, Coalition's co-founder and CEO. "Our partnership with Q6 further establishes Coalition as the only insurance provider that, beyond a promise to pay claims, can help an organization avoid losses in the first place, and mitigate them when they do occur."

To learn more visit www.q6cyber.com and www.coalitioninc.com .

About Coalition

Coalition, the cyber risk solution from Joshua Motta and John Hering, combines comprehensive insurance and cybersecurity tools to help businesses manage and mitigate cyber risk. Backed by A+ rated insurers Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, Lloyd's of London, and Argo Group, Coalition provides companies with up to $15 million of cyber and technology insurance coverage in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Coalition's cyber risk management platform provides 24/7 security monitoring, employee training, threat intelligence, expert guidance, among other cybersecurity tools and services to help businesses remain compliant and resilient in the face of cyber attacks. Coalition is headquartered in San Francisco.

About Q6 Cyber

Q6 Cyber, an innovative e-crime intelligence company, comprehensively monitors the "Digital Underground" to spot relevant threats before they materialize into fraud losses or damaging cyber breaches. The company's targeted and actionable intelligence has been proven to deliver high ROI to enterprises globally. Q6 Cyber is led by veterans of the NSA, US Secret Service, and Israeli Military Intelligence.

