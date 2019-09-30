Q6 Cyber Partners with Anomali to Deliver E-Crime Intelligence Via Anomali ThreatStream

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Q6 Cyber, a leading provider of e-crime intelligence, and Anomali, a leading provider of intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced a technology integration partnership. Q6 Cyber's custom e-crime intelligence feeds – used by enterprises around the world to prevent fraud, security incidents, and data breaches – are now integrated with Anomali ThreatStream.

Q6 Cyber delivers highly targeted and actionable intelligence that complements traditional threat intelligence feeds. While traditional threat intelligence solutions provide malware-related technical indicators that are broadly applicable, Q6 Cyber focuses on early detection of electronic crimes –account takeovers, network intrusions, data breaches, and payment card fraud – specifically targeting its clients.

Q6 Cyber's cutting-edge technology monitors the "Digital Underground" - a vast universe of online sites, marketplaces, communities, and forums where hackers, fraudsters, and cybercriminals operate and interact. The company's 24x7 coverage includes not only the DarkWeb and DeepWeb, but also malware networks, botnets, and other cybercrime infrastructure and private messaging platforms.

"Today's leading organizations understand that threat intelligence operations must expand in scope beyond cybersecurity to cover financial fraud and other cyber crimes. Anomali ThreatStream integrates best-in-class intelligence and tools to deliver on that promise," said Nicholas Hayden, Anomali Global Head of Threat intelligence. Adding, "Q6 Cyber is a natural fit to the Anomali partner ecosystem. Its unique and proven solutions help organizations bring cyber crimes and threat intelligence into a single view."

Eli Dominitz, CEO of Q6 Cyber adds, "We are excited to partner with Anomali, a long-time leader in the threat intelligence market. This 'single pane of glass' integration will make it easy for ThreatStream users to analyze and correlate diverse intelligence sets, and swiftly take actions to reduce fraud and contain cyber threats early."

Anomali clients can easily evaluate and purchase Q6 Cyber via the Anomali Preferred Partner Store (APP Store). Interested parties are encouraged to take advantage of a complimentary evaluation in the APP Store.

To learn more about the product partnership between Anomali and Q6 Cyber, visit www.q6cyber.com.

About Q6 Cyber

Based in Miami and Tel Aviv, Q6 Cyber is an innovative e-crime intelligence company. Q6 Cyber comprehensively monitors the "Digital Underground" (including the DarkWeb, DeepWeb, cybercriminal and fraudster marketplaces, communities, and networks) to spot relevant threats before they materialize into fraud losses or damaging breaches. The company's targeted and actionable intelligence has been proven to deliver high ROI to enterprise customers around the world. Q6 Cyber is led by veterans of the NSA, US Secret Service, and Israeli Military Intelligence with decades of experience in the dark corners of cyberspace. Learn more at www.q6cyber.com.

