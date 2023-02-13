QA Cafe offers fully automated line-rate 10 Gigabit throughput testing for broadband CPE and Wi-Fi routers

Vendors, OEMs, and service providers can now use CDRouter to validate their high-performance devices to guarantee quality end-user experiences

DOVER, N.H., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe , leading provider of test solutions and capture analysis tools for broadband access, enterprise networks, consumer electronics, and service providers, today announced fully automated line-rate 10 Gigabit throughput testing in their CDRouter test solution.

"As more and more broadband connections become multi-gigabit, and applications like UHD streaming and video conferencing become more common, the need to push network connectivity devices to their limits has never been greater," said Erica Johnson, CEO of QA Cafe. "CDRouter is the industry-standard test solution for broadband CPE and Wi-Fi routers, and the ability to drive line-rate 10 Gig traffic will help service providers and device manufacturers truly demonstrate what their products are capable of."

QA Cafe's CDRouter is a comprehensive and powerful automated test solution focused on feature, security, and performance testing for broadband and enterprise edge gateways, Wi-Fi and mesh systems, and other CPE. As the industry standard for testing complex networking devices, it is used by hundreds of networking companies worldwide, from chipsets to OEMs to service providers.

"This really is a critical feature for the industry," said Matthew Langlois, VP of Customer Success at QA CAfe. "The most important thing that you can do when testing devices like these is to perform maximized throughput testing while simultaneously exercising its core features like Wi-Fi stability, protocol functionality, and applications. CDRouter has uncovered a lot of serious issues in customer products in this way, finding them long before they would appear in the field."

