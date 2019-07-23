QA Cafe Releases First Fully Automated Test Platform for Feature, Scaling, and Performance of WPA3 enabled Wi-Fi Routers, APs, and IoT devices

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe , a leading provider of innovative test and analysis software solutions for communication and information technology teams, today announced the first fully automated test platform for performance, scaling, and feature testing of Wi-Fi Routers, APs, and IoT devices that support WiFi Protected Access (WPA) 3. Support for Wi-Fi connections secured by WPA3 come as a new feature for its industry standard CDRouter test platform for networking devices.

"As the industry races towards the adoption of WiFi 6, WPA3 will be the standard that all devices use to secure their wireless connections," said Joe McEachern, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at QA Cafe. "CDRouter now enables performance, scalability, and feature testing over WPA3 connections, including advanced throughput testing over multiple, virtualized clients, so that manufacturers and service providers can test these cutting edge devices at every stage of development, and perform regression testing as their solutions evolve."

WPA3 is the next generation of WiFi Protected Access, the security technology used in Wi-Fi connections. WPA3 adds new features to simplify Wi-Fi security, enable more robust authentication, and deliver increased cryptographic strength.

The CDRouter test platform is already used by hundreds of companies around the world as part of their development, deployment, and support lifecycles. WPA3-Personal and WPA3-Enterprise support comes as part of its 11.5 software release, as well as its new NTA1000v6-10G hardware platform with support for 802.11ac Wave 2 plus 2.5, 5, and 10 gbps Ethernet.

"QA Cafe always tries to stay ahead of the technology curve," said Erica Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at QA Cafe. "We pride ourselves in providing our customers a modern test platform with time-saving automation, comprehensive test-coverage and world class support."

About QA Cafe, LLC

QA Cafe is a dynamic software company and leading provider of IP testing solutions and packet capture analysis tools for broadband access, home networks, consumer electronics, and enterprise IT. Its flagship products include CDRouter, providing comprehensive and fully-automated testing for broadband gateways, Wi-Fi access points and mesh systems, consumer VoIP gateways, set-top-boxes, and smart home hubs enabling the Internet of Things. QA Cafe's Cloudshark allows network engineers and IT departments the ability to securely share, manage, annotate, and analyze packet capture files. Find out more at www.qacafe.com .

