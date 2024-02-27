QA Cafe Releases New Test Solution for Advanced Broadband Gateways and Wi-Fi 7 Devices

DOVER, N.H., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QA Cafe , a leading provider of network product testing and analysis solutions, today announced the launch of the CDRouter NTA3000 platform, a groundbreaking advancement in network testing technology designed to meet the evolving needs of operators, vendors, OEMs, and chipset manufacturers building or deploying broadband CPE and Wi-Fi devices.

QA Cafe's CDRouter is a comprehensive and powerful automated test solution focused on feature, security, and performance testing for broadband and enterprise edge gateways, Wi-Fi and mesh systems, and other CPE. As an industry benchmark for testing complex networking devices, it is used by hundreds of companies worldwide.

The NTA3000 is the most advanced CDRouter platform to date, featuring fully automated Wi-Fi 7 testing and high-performance throughput capabilities. It's tailored to address the growing complexity and performance demands of today's broadband gateways and Wi-Fi products, ensuring devices are market-ready with optimal quality and reliability.

Key Features of the NTA3000:

More 10G Ethernet ports: Enhanced connectivity options for bi-directional testing of next-generation broadband gateways and Wi-Fi products.

Enhanced connectivity options for bi-directional testing of next-generation broadband gateways and Wi-Fi products. Wi-Fi 7 Test Capability: Tri-band support for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7.

Tri-band support for Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7. Enhanced Performance: With next-gen CPU & RAM, 2x storage capacity, and more, the NTA3000 accelerates testing processes, enabling more efficient and effective product evaluations.

With next-gen CPU & RAM, 2x storage capacity, and more, the NTA3000 accelerates testing processes, enabling more efficient and effective product evaluations. Included Remote Power Cycling Capability: The NTA3000 built-in support for the optional Synaccess netBooter, ensuring continuous testing workflows without the need for physical intervention.

"QA Cafe is committed to providing the most comprehensive and advanced testing solutions on the market," said Erica Johnson, CEO of QA Cafe. "The NTA3000 is a testament to our dedication to innovation, offering a platform that not only meets but exceeds the testing requirements of the latest broadband and Wi-Fi technologies. It's designed to help our customers push their products beyond current standards, ensuring superior performance and reliability."

The NTA3000 is built for efficiency, enabling faster, lower-cost deployment of new products and firmware updates. With its all-in-one solution approach, it addresses the fragmentation of current testing tools, providing a single platform that covers feature, stability, and performance testing.

Teams seeking the CDRouter test solution featuring the NTA3000 platform should contact [email protected].

Press inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by phone at +1-603-319-6192.

