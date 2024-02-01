QA Connect Management Consulting Announces its Partnership with AmpleLogic

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced in conducting the highly specialized audits required for all medical device manufacturers and their suppliers, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC™, has formed a partnership with AmpleLogic.

QA Connect Management Consulting is delighted to announce its recent partnership with AmpleLogic, one of the finest GMP Automation brands in India. With its Low-Code-No-Code Platform, AmpleLogic has been catering to a diverse clientele encompassing large enterprises, SMBs and startups in the life sciences, F&B, beauty, and medical devices industries. "As our esteemed partner, clients of QA Connect will be able to explore AmpleLogic's range of COTS solutions like EQMS, DMS, LMS, APQR, LIMS, MES, ELOGS, RIMS and many more. We are confident that this collaboration will enable both entities to leverage their extensive experience in delivering solutions to clients, both in domestic and international markets," stated Amit Gupta, Head of Business Development International Markets.

"I am very excited about this collaboration, which will allow QA Connect to expand into the international market for software solutions for the life sciences and medical device arenas and expand our services," stated Leah Jones, CEO/Founder.

Medical devices are used by healthcare professionals and patients to treat and diagnose various conditions such as cancer, Covid-19, and the presence of drugs in urine. These devices include stents and catheters, Covid-19 diagnostic tests, cancer detection kits, urine tests, and intubation bladder and ENT (ear, nose, throat) devices. Software solutions are very a critical component for performance management that meets the stringent needs of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries for regulatory compliance and reducing risk. These software solutions help strengthen and streamline the manufacturing processes for continuous improvement.

In addition to the broader audits, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC, also provides other services such quality and laboratory validation, QMS setups, EU-MDR 2017/745-746 gap assessments, and backlog quality engineering projects such as a CAPA, supplier, and complaint and recall remediations. The company also does specialized Kaizen process audits for the manufacturing of Class II and Class III medicals devices.

Established in 2020, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC, is headquartered in San Leandro, CA in close proximity to Silicon Valley and AmpleLogic is located in Hyderabad, India.

