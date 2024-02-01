QA Connect Management Consulting Announces its Partnership with AmpleLogic

News provided by

QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced in conducting the highly specialized audits required for all medical device manufacturers and their suppliers, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC, has formed a partnership with AmpleLogic.

QA Connect Management Consulting is delighted to announce its recent partnership with AmpleLogic, one of the finest GMP Automation brands in India. With its Low-Code-No-Code Platform, AmpleLogic has been catering to a diverse clientele encompassing large enterprises, SMBs and startups in the life sciences, F&B, beauty, and medical devices industries. "As our esteemed partner, clients of QA Connect will be able to explore AmpleLogic's range of COTS solutions like EQMS, DMS, LMS, APQR, LIMS, MES, ELOGS, RIMS and many more. We are confident that this collaboration will enable both entities to leverage their extensive experience in delivering solutions to clients, both in domestic and international markets," stated Amit Gupta, Head of Business Development International Markets.

"I am very excited about this collaboration, which will allow QA Connect to expand into the international market for software solutions for the life sciences and medical device arenas and expand our services," stated Leah Jones, CEO/Founder.

Medical devices are used by healthcare professionals and patients to treat and diagnose various conditions such as cancer, Covid-19, and the presence of drugs in urine. These devices include stents and catheters, Covid-19 diagnostic tests, cancer detection kits, urine tests, and intubation bladder and ENT (ear, nose, throat) devices. Software solutions are very a critical component for performance management that meets the stringent needs of the medical device and pharmaceutical industries for regulatory compliance and reducing risk. These software solutions help strengthen and streamline the manufacturing processes for continuous improvement.

In addition to the broader audits, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC, also provides other services such quality and laboratory validation, QMS setups, EU-MDR 2017/745-746 gap assessments, and backlog quality engineering projects such as a CAPA, supplier, and complaint and recall remediations. The company also does specialized Kaizen process audits for the manufacturing of Class II and Class III medicals devices. 

Established in 2020, QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC, is headquartered in San Leandro, CA in close proximity to Silicon Valley and AmpleLogic is located in Hyderabad, India.

Media Contact:
Leah Jones
510-444-9786
[email protected] 

SOURCE QA Connect Management Consulting, LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.