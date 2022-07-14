QA Scout Launches Career Site Tailored to the Quality Assurance Industry

The new site seeks to connect job seekers and companies looking for top talent by providing a more refined search experience

HILLSDALE, N.J, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to hiring quality talent and needing to hire quickly, it can be challenging to sift through thousands of job seekers to find the right fit. But one new employment platform, QA Scout, is looking to transform the way the Quality Assurance industry hires by making the talent pool more specialized.

QA Scout is an employment site designed specifically for the Quality Assurance industry. The site caters to both job seekers, employers, and recruiters, giving all parties the opportunity to find the right fit for their needs.

Professionals seeking new career opportunities in the Quality Assurance field can easily set up a free profile. For career seekers who want to amplify their profiles and garner more employer attention, a paid option allows for their profile to be featured for a week at a time.

For employers looking for their next top performer, QA Scout streamlines the recruitment process, saving them the time and expenses of long recruitment and hiring processes. Employers can quickly post job openings and search job seeker profiles to find the ideal candidate.

QA Scout's intuitive platform also allows employers, recruiters, and job seekers to communicate with each other in-platform via instant private chat, video and voice interviewing, and direct email, streamlining the interview and hiring process.

"When it comes to recruiting new team members, time is money," said Stacey (Owner). "Spending too much time searching for the right candidate or finding a candidate that doesn't work out is costly. We make the applicant pool more refined to the industry, accelerating the time to hire and helping the right Quality Assurance employers and top talent find each other through our precision approach to the job search."

