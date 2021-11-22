QA Systems Announces Version 9.5 of the Cantata Unit Test Tool

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 16th, 2021 - QA Systems has announced the General Availability of Cantata 9.5, the latest version of its unit and integration testing tool for C and C++ which now includes: Impact Analysis, Eclipse project set up for non-Eclipse toolchains, and a new Test Project Creator Wizard together with new .zip & .tar installer archives.

Impact Analysis has been added to the innovative Code Change Analysis feature. This extension enables complete change-based testing. Identifying tests impacted by code or build option changes allows just the required sub-set of tests to be re-run, making continuous integration testing faster.

"Project set up for non-Eclipse toolchains can take time, particularly to resolve missing header file paths and pre-processor defines or macros. This is before you can begin testing;" explains Pierre-Henri Stanek, Cantata's Product Manager. "The 'New Test Project Creator Wizard' automates this process by detecting and importing system build system settings." he proudly added.

Furthermore, the new simplified, .zip & .tar installer archives remove installation constraints from firewalls, anti-virus software and Windows environment variables; installation into Dockers and VMs is faster.

Another feature of Cantata 9.5 is the inclusion of an integrated option library to speed up the process of setting up target deployments. This database is populated from thousands of options used across previously registered Cantata deployments. The improved workflow in the deployment editor makes it easier to modify, maintain and update your existing deployments.

Cantata version 9.5 is available now. For further information, please visit www.qa-systems.com/tools/cantata, or contact [email protected].

About Cantata

Cantata is a unit and integration software testing tool, enabling developers to verify standard compliant or business critical C/C++ code on embedded target and host native platforms. Cantata is integrated with an extensive set of embedded development toolchains, from cross-compilers to requirements management and continuous integration tools. The Eclipse GUI, tight tool integrations, highly automated C/C++ test cases generation, all make Cantata easy to use.

About QA Systems

For over 25 years, QA Systems has been helping companies develop high-quality, standards-compliant software for embedded systems in the safety and business-critical area. QA Systems' tools automate unit tests, code coverage, integration tests and source code analysis in compliance with all common safety related software standards (MISRA, AUTOSAR, CERT, CWE, ISO 26262, etc.).

QA Systems was founded in 1996 by CEO and racing driver, Andreas Sczepansky. With international locations QA Systems operates worldwide directly as well as through a global reseller network. Over 350 of the largest companies are on QA Systems' customer list. In addition to the tools, the QA Systems Academy shares know-how and expertise with engineers from around the world.

For further information, visit www.qa-systems.com

