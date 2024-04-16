QA Systems Presents Cantata Hybrid: The World's First Certification Engine for Google Tests

Cantata Hybrid addresses a major pain point for developers building safety-critical systems: the inability of open-source tools like GoogleTest and GoogleMock to achieve compliance with functional safety standards like ISO 26262, DO-178C and IEC 61508. By acting as a certification engine for Google tests, Cantata Hybrid produces evidence to demonstrate that verification has been performed by a certified suitable for use tool, a key requirement of safety standards.

"Most companies using GoogleTest for safety-critical development face two impractical options: either rewriting all their tests in a qualified tool or going through the extremely costly process of qualifying GoogleTest themselves," explains Matt Davis, Managing Director at QA Systems Ltd. UK. "Cantata Hybrid provides a more attractive option which allows teams to continue using their existing investment in GoogleTest while still achieving full safety certification."

A key advantage of Cantata Hybrid is that it requires no modifications to existing GoogleTest suites on host or target platforms. Tests are executed via the command line, with the certified Cantata engine running equivalent tests directives in parallel with GoogleTest macros to produce test evidence, including code coverage analysis up to MC/DC level.

"Safety certification for software tools has traditionally been an expensive and tedious task for engineering teams," said Andreas Sczepansky, CEO of QA Systems. He added "Cantata Hybrid is the world's first simple and cost-effective way to verify safety-critical code using GoogleTest, enabled by our tool certification up to the highest integrity levels."

