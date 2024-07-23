QA Wolf Raises $36 million Series B and opens waitlist for Android and iOS test automation

Funding led by Scale Venture Partners will accelerate native mobile testing and AI enhancements.

SEATTLE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today QA Wolf, the company that guarantees 80%+ end-to-end automated test coverage for web apps, is announcing a US$36 million Series B financing round to accelerate its expansion into native mobile testing, which is set to launch later this year and is now open for waitlist . The investment is led by Scale Venture Partners with participation from Threshold Ventures and Ventureforgood , and existing investors Inspired Capital and Notation Capital .

Two-thirds of enterprise software companies test less than 50% of their workflows before releasing new features to their customers. Gaps in test coverage that let out critical bugs, slow releases, and impede developer productivity are caused by misaligned incentives within teams to develop and ship features quickly, while running and maintaining an ever-expanding test suite. Despite spending $68 billion annually on QA tools and labor, comprehensive coverage is an unattainable goal for most teams. QA Wolf is the first and only solution to fully address this by aligning incentives, selling complete coverage instead of licenses or labor hours, and achieving 80%+ coverage for applications.

"The same misaligned incentives that inhibit browser-app testing appear in the development of native mobile apps, but they're compounded by even more complex testing infrastructure," said Jon Perl, CEO of QA Wolf. "With this new round of funding, we'll make improvements to our existing infrastructure and be the only solution offering 100% parallelized regression tests for Android and iOS. The same 'human-in-the-loop AI' that enables 15-minute QA cycles for web apps will soon support our customer's entire product stack."

The fragmented market of scripting tools for non-technical users, AI-powered test maintenance, and pay-per-test run infrastructure forces engineering teams to bundle together in-house and third-party systems to address individual challenges of test automation. In contrast, QA Wolf is a vertically integrated "test coverage factory," providing test creation, parallel run infrastructure, and 24-hour test maintenance to deliver comprehensive test coverage in a single service.

"QA Wolf represents the biggest leap forward for QA in decades," said Eric Anderson, Partner at Scale Venture Partners. "The overwhelming interest the team is already seeing from the market validates an expansion into native mobile testing and we're looking forward to partnering with them on their next phase of growth."

"QA Wolf is seizing the huge opportunity in the growing QA market as software systems become more complex and the need for efficient testing and quality assurance dramatically increases," said Megan Kelly, Partner at Threshold Ventures. "The clear, demonstrable results they deliver for customers sets them apart from the rest of the pack. We're thrilled to partner with QA Wolf for this journey."

The QA Wolf platform and 24-hour team are catching 10,000 bugs and saving customers over $100 million dollars every year, delivering 5–10 times more test coverage per dollar spent than traditional in-house or outsourced teams, which reduces the average engineering team's QA expenses from 25% of a team's budget to less than 5%.

AutoTrader VP of Engineering: "For the first year we invested in QA Wolf, it cost us one engineer but we had a suite of tests that 10+ people would have built."

Drata Senior Manager of QA: "In one year's time, we're running 400 test cases on every deployment. Just the platform and infrastructure alone would have taken us more than a year."

Salesloft QA Program Manager: "Working with [QA Wolf] is going to be the new thing that everybody does, because if you don't get to market in time, then someone else is going to get there first."

To sign up for a demo go to www.qawolf.com . For those interested in joining our mission to eliminate every software bug in the world, go to wellfound.com/company/qawolf/jobs for open roles.

