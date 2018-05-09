QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018

Each year, QAD recognizes visionary customers that leverage QAD solutions to become Agile, Effective Enterprises with all business processes running at peak efficiency and aligned to the company's strategic goals. The winners leverage the power of QAD software to drive innovation, meet quality standards and evolve with market conditions.

List of Award Categories and Winners:

Strategic Partnership Award - This award recognizes individual customers that have driven a vision for their company, industry, and the use of the QAD solution. Their efforts expand the value delivered through QAD solutions and impact the greater QAD ecosystem.

- This award recognizes individual customers that have driven a vision for their company, industry, and the use of the QAD solution. Their efforts expand the value delivered through QAD solutions and impact the greater QAD ecosystem. Winners: Following the successful global rollout of more than 30 sites in less than two years, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors Director of IT Strategy and Process, Mike Silletti and Global ERP Supply Chain Lead, John Miciuda are advocates for QAD solutions. Mike and John have shared their story at various customer conferences and events, site visits and numerous reference opportunities.

- This award recognizes a customer that has partnered with QAD throughout the early adopter stage of a new QAD solution, providing significant feedback and support. Winner: NeoTract has served as an invaluable Development Partner to QAD in the early adopter roll-out of QAD Automation Solutions (AS), QAD Production Orders and QAD Trade Activity Management (TAM).

- This award recognizes a customer that utilizes QAD solutions and technology to improve the agility of their business and processes to rapidly changing market conditions. Winner: Accelerate Diagnostics has experienced impressive growth and recently received Food and Drug Administration approval for a sepsis intervention and antimicrobial product. Working with QAD, they developed and implemented a paperless device history record utilizing QAD's Quality Orders and e-signature functionality, allowing them to quickly respond to evolving business needs.

- This award recognizes a customer that achieved significant business value by deploying QAD solutions rapidly. Winner: Working together with the QAD Team, International Automotive Components completed the implementation of QAD Cloud ERP, QAD Automation Solutions and QAD Cloud EDI in just eight weeks for their Opole, Poland greenfield facility.

"There is no better place to honor our customers than at Explore," said Pam Lopker, president and chairman of QAD. "It's our most important yearly event and it gives us the opportunity to call attention to the great work our customers are doing and share their success with the entire QAD community. Our job is to help each of our customers to become agile, effective enterprises and at Explore we get to see the great results that happen when they succeed."

