QAD Announces Enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP and Related Solutions Designed to Enable Manufacturing Companies to Respond Rapidly to Industry Disruption

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To enable customers to respond rapidly to industry disruption, QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced the latest enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP and related solutions.

"The only constant for manufacturers is change, and legacy ERP systems simply weren't designed for change," said QAD Senior Vice President, Research and Development Bill Keese. "As business requirements evolve, companies try to mitigate the situation with costly and rigid customizations. QAD Cloud ERP with the Channel Islands User Experience (UX) and enabled by the QAD Enterprise Platform reduces the need for customization. It gives customers the ability to adapt quickly and convert disruption into competitive advantage through non-intrusive extensions and new applications that can be written by customers and partners without creating rigidity in the system."

Disruption is impacting both the markets in which manufacturers compete and the way in which they manufacture. These disruptive forces include the transition from selling products to Anything as a Service (XaaS), demand for products that meet the unique demands of each customer through make to order at scale and the digital transformation of manufacturing using new technologies like data lakes, machine learning and artificial intelligence. Industry disruption creates both risk and opportunity. QAD designs its solutions to help manufacturers respond rapidly to change, decrease their risk and transform disruption into business advantage.

QAD has extended the capability of its Channel Islands UX and the underlying QAD Enterprise Platform throughout its solutions, enabling customers to personalize their experience and extend the capabilities of QAD Cloud ERP with little to no coding required.

In addition to these latest enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP, QAD has also enhanced many of its related solutions including the QAD CEBOS Quality Management System (QMS) and QAD Automation Solutions (AS).

For a detailed explanation of the enhancements QAD has made to QAD Cloud ERP and its related solutions, please visit QAD Cloud ERP 2019 and Other Solution Innovation Highlights.

About QAD Inc.

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing, and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

