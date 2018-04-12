QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference

"We are very lucky to have secured three amazing speakers to bring their expertise to this year's

Explore," said QAD Chief Marketing Officer Carter Lloyds. "Advanced technologies are changing the way our customers manufacture. Neil Jacobstein is perfectly positioned to talk about the impact of AI in the context of manufacturing. His work explores technology innovation, disruption and the real-world applications of AI and robotics. His unique ability to make these concepts accessible and understandable makes for a powerful keynote. Neil Jacobstein, Bob Parker and Bob Kalka help to make this year's event the best Explore ever."

Jacobstein's keynote, Breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, will explore the major developments in artificial intelligence and robotics, including deep learning, reinforcement learning, autonomous vehicles, robotic surgery, drones, personal assistants, biotech automation and the future of atomically precise manufacturing. He is the chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Track at Singularity University and a distinguished visiting scholar in the Stanford University Media X Program, where his research focuses on augmented decision systems. He has 25 years of AI system building and technical R&D consulting experience with a long list of industrial and governmental partners. He has served as a technical consultant on AI research and development projects for NASA, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, National Science Foundation and the U.S. Army among others.

Parker is responsible for the global research direction of the Retail, Energy, Manufacturing and Financial industry practices at IDC, a global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications and consumer technology markets. He will lead two main stage sessions including Navigating Technologies for Manufacturing. Parker has been in the research domain for more than 15 years. He joined IDC over 10 years ago after spending six years at AMR Research.

Kalka has been involved in the information security industry for most of his extensive career with IBM. He has held a number of leadership positions in product management, sales, business development, marketing management and product development. He is a frequent international speaker on the relationship of business with information technology, risk management, cloud computing and cognitive security, and has had numerous papers and articles published on these topics. He also holds a United States patent related to secure distributed computing software.

Explore is QAD's largest annual event where customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts come together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, manufacturing industry-specific presentations and networking. The agenda provides updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including QAD executives and customers.

Explore features more than 45 workshops and hands-on training classes, many of which count toward APICS continuing education credits. The QAD Solutions Expo provides ample opportunities for sponsors and other members of the QAD community to exhibit, demonstrate and solicit feedback on their products and solutions.

Customers can register for the event at explore.qad.com/register . Registration extends through the event. Registration includes access to all sessions, invitations to the Welcome Reception and closing night off-site dinner, meals during the event, electronic access to all presentation materials and access to the Solutions Expo show floor.

