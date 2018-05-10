QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018

Carter Lloyds, QAD's chief marketing officer, presented the awards at QAD Explore 2018. "QAD's strategic partner relationships extend our reach in many vital areas," said Lloyds. "Our partners help us ensure a best-in-class customer experience as we help our customers become agile, effective enterprises. It is an honor to recognize our partners each year at Explore."

The Explore 2018 Partner Award winners:

Strategic Information Group received the Product Development Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes a QAD partner that partners with the QAD Research & Development team. Strategic Information Group has over 25 years of experience selling and servicing QAD customers. It has a dedicated team that is laser-focused on QAD customers and helped with the QAD Channel Islands and QAD Production Orders Early Adopter programs.

A QAD partner since 2013, Dell Boomi received the Technology and Innovation Partner of the Year award. This award recognizes a QAD partner that gives customers an enhanced technical solution optimized for QAD solutions. Dell Boomi, a proven market leader, provides customers an integration platform between QAD and many best-of-breed cloud and on-premise applications.

Solution Partner of the Year was awarded to Avalara . This award recognizes a partner that provides complementary support for QAD solutions. A QAD solution partner since 2012, Avalara provides cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses, including sales tax calculations, returns filing and remittance, and exemption certificate management solutions. Avalara is available for many versions of QAD ERP solutions, and is included in versions 2016 and newer, providing a seamless customer experience.

AbeTech was named Technical Services Partner of the Year. This award recognizes partners that commit significant time, resources and expertise to provide customers with the highest quality services. AbeTech works closely with the QAD Services team. It provides hardware for QAD Automation Solutions, enabling QAD to focus on customers' business processes. Its unique QAD Automation Solutions (AS) Hardware Readiness Checklist is an indispensable roadmap for successful, low-risk QAD Automation Solutions implementation.

Explore is QAD's largest annual event where customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts come together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, manufacturing industry-specific presentations and networking. The agenda provides updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including QAD executives and customers.

Explore features more than 45 workshops and hands-on training classes, many of which count toward APICS continuing education credits. The QAD Solutions Expo provides opportunities for sponsors and other members of the QAD community to exhibit, demonstrate and solicit feedback on their products and solutions.

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2018, follow @QAD_Community on Twitter and join the conversation with #QADExplore.

