QAD Boosts European Expansion Plans with Partnership with Strategic Information Group in Ireland

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, and Strategic Information Group (Strategic) have announced a partnership with QAD awarding Strategic full distribution rights to sell and service QAD ERP applications in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Customers will benefit from QAD's next generation, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software applications combined with technology-related consulting services delivered through Strategic.

QAD and Strategic also have a reseller partnership agreement in North America. For the past 27 years, QAD and Strategic have provided a consultative, collaborative approach that enables customers to benefit from the optimum combination of enterprise technologies and specialized services.

QAD and Strategic work with startups, multinationals and market leaders in the manufacturing arena, with particular strengths in industries including Life Sciences, Industrial, High Tech, Automotive, Food and Beverage and Consumer Products. Through the software's adaptability and a consultative approach, both organizations have been able to help emerging Life Sciences and Medical Device customers grow effectively as they develop their businesses from early stages to full production.

QAD SVP EMEA Steve Gardner said, "I am excited by this partnership, which will drive our expansion plans in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. We already have a number of customers in this region and the partnership is very timely as QAD is enhancing our next generation QAD Adaptive ERP solution powered by the QAD Enterprise Platform."

"Our team is enthusiastically eager to take on this opportunity to demonstrate the value our partnership with QAD brings," said Strategic CEO Doug Novak. "We are thrilled with the quality of local people we've been able to hire, and are quickly building out our local sales and support teams to deliver comprehensive, full-service sales and support locally in Ireland."

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA ) (NASDAQ: QADB ) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Strategic Information Group

Strategic Information Group (Strategic) is a QAD Channel Partner and provider of QAD ERP, QAD QMS and enterprise technology-related software and consulting services. Founded in and a partner of QAD since 1992, and with offices located throughout the USA and in Dublin, Ireland, Strategic has sold and successfully implemented QAD at hundreds of companies. Strategic supports QAD customers with a comprehensive suite of technical, EDI, DBA, project management and application professional services.

