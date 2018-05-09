QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018

The Channel Islands Initiative debuted in September 2015 as a four-phase program. It transforms the architecture and user experience of QAD Cloud ERP and other QAD solutions to improve business outcomes through more effective users, processes and decision making. Named after a group of islands visible from QAD's Santa Barbara, California headquarters, Channel Islands allows users to run anywhere, anytime and on any device with a modern browser. In addition to providing a simple, intuitive and flexible UX, Channel Islands optimizes the way tasks are performed by allowing individual users and organizations to personalize their user experiences based on preference and best practices.

"Manufacturers need an agile ERP system that allows them to easily adapt their business processes to meet the demands of changing markets," said Bill Keese, QAD senior vice president, R&D. "We built Channel Islands specifically for the cloud using HTML5 and RESTful API services to give our customers the ability to personalize and extend the software to adapt to changing business needs. With it, QAD Cloud ERP is a full-functioned ERP solution with no footprint on the client."

Channel Islands is built on the QAD Enterprise Platform, an agile, next-generation platform that allows customers to expand QAD Cloud ERP's functionality through personalization and the ability to extend and create new apps without writing code. The QAD Enterprise Platform debuted last year and lets manufacturers rapidly adapt to change and exploit new technologies, enabling their business processes to stay aligned with a rapidly evolving business environment.

"Manufacturers are determining how to leverage a wide range of advanced technologies including IoT, digital twin, artificial intelligence, blockchain, augmented reality and 3D printing, under the umbrella of Industry 4.0, for competitive advantage," said QAD President and Chairman, Pam Lopker. "With the QAD Enterprise Platform, we can provide our customers with innovative services and capabilities based on new technologies that they can rapidly adopt."

Explore is QAD's largest annual event where customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts come together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, manufacturing industry-specific presentations and networking. The agenda provides updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including QAD executives and customers.

