QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions

"The San Miguel 1 release increases the breadth and the depth of Channel Islands," said Bill Keese, senior vice president of research and development for QAD. "From a functionality standpoint, we focused on enhancements to sales, services, requisitions and purchasing. We have updated product structures, QAD Supplier Portal, browses, reports and other base functions including items and domains. Also, with the San Miguel 1 release, the latest version of the QAD Enterprise Platform includes new extension capabilities that allow for more personalization and extension possibilities allowing customers and partners to build new apps leveraging the Channel Islands microservices."

The multiyear Channel Islands Project transforms the architecture and user experience of QAD Cloud ERP and other QAD solutions to improve business outcomes through more effective users, processes and decision making. With the fifth phase of Channel Islands, San Miguel 1, Channel Islands now supports the following major capabilities:

Requisitions

Purchasing

Sales Order Processing

Service Orders, Material Returns and Service Activity Reporting

Product Structures

Browses

Reports

Actionable Insights

Mobile Approvals

Process Maps

Channel Islands also supports the following base functions: Customer, Supplier, Item and other master data elements, as well as the following key technologies: Actionable Insights, Action Center, Activity Feed, Personalization, Process Maps and Embedded Analytics.

A new version of the QAD Supplier Portal now runs on the Channel Islands architecture providing mobile access, collaboration and improved personalization capabilities. A new Supplier Self Service capability allows the supplier to maintain and better keep track of their information, including contact and tax information, while providing improved integration with QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Cloud QMS.

QAD built the Channel Islands Project on the QAD Enterprise Platform, an agile platform that allows customers to expand QAD Cloud ERP's functionality with new capabilities through extensibility, personalization and the ability to extend and create new apps without writing code. The QAD Enterprise Platform debuted last year and gives manufacturers the ability to rapidly adapt to change and exploit new technologies, enabling their business processes to stay aligned with a rapidly evolving business environment.

"Our customers know their businesses better than anybody else, and with the QAD Enterprise Platform, they can use this knowledge to greatly increase the fit of their ERP system without the need for customizations," said QAD President Pam Lopker. "The ERP environment is evolving from full service, where developers write code to customize a solution, to self-service, where end users can do it themselves quickly, cost-effectively and without having to write code. Our goal with this next generation ERP platform is to eliminate customizations, to allow our customers to extend the functionality of our applications, especially applications that are typically highly customized like sales orders, and have those extensions become a part of the system that can be easily updated."

In addition to enhancements to QAD Cloud ERP, QAD announced new versions of related QAD solutions:

A new version of QAD Production Orders that supports mixed-mode manufacturing with all the features currently included in the QAD Discrete Manufacturing and QAD Work Orders solutions, including WIP Lot Trace, leveling capabilities, co- and by-products, average costing and eSignatures. QAD Production Orders unifies the production planning and execution processes into one flow, giving QAD customers the ability to run both repetitive schedules and discrete orders while accessing the same set of functionality and transactions. The new version features enhancements to allocations, picklist, picking, transfer issue, master schedule leveling and backflush. QAD Production Orders is now integrated with QAD Automation Solutions with out-of-the-box standard flows and standard transactions, serialization, attributes and quality.

QAD Internationalization (I19): The QAD I19 program, which addresses country and local regulations for financial reporting and taxation purposes to help keep customers in compliance, adds eight new country updates. QAD supports 65 countries and offers special country extensions for many more.

QAD Automation Solutions 3.0 adds industry model libraries featuring standardized lists of transactions commonly used within each of QAD's vertical segments. Transactions are based on real business cases and include technical components, whole solution documentation, individual transaction documentation and test scripts. An automotive model library debuts today.

The latest version of QAD QMS (Quality Management System) features significantly enhanced Risk and Performance Management modules and over 80 features added to support the new IATF 16949 2018 automotive compliance standards. The solution also now supports the German Automotive Industry Association (VDA) report formats to facilitate successful compliance to that standard in Europe. In addition, QAD QMS can now be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or in a mixed environment with full integration with any ERP solution through a secured VPN. Lastly, tangible financial returns resulting from QAD QMS implementation can now be captured and tracked.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit http://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

