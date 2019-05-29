QAD Expands Partnership, Signs North America Reseller Partnership with Scott Sheldon LLC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies announced today it has entered into a channel partnership that affords Scott Sheldon LLC the ability to resell QAD Adaptive Applications in North America.

QAD began working with Scott Sheldon in 2016, signing a consultancy partnership agreement in North America, giving Scott Sheldon the right to provide services in relation to QAD's enterprise and supply chain software. In 2017, Scott Sheldon received the QAD New Partner of the Year award recognizing the company's success aligning its core expertise with QAD during its first year as a partner. In 2019, it earned QAD's Rising Star award. Expanding the partnership from a consultancy to a reseller relationship lets Scott Sheldon market and sell QAD solutions in addition to providing professional services.

"I am very excited to be expanding our partnership with Scott Sheldon, which will help drive our expansion plans in the North America market," said QAD Senior Vice President, Global Sales Ed Boclair. "This expanded partnership is very timely because QAD has been focused on enhancing our next generation QAD Adaptive ERP solution powered by the QAD Enterprise Platform. We look forward to the Scott Sheldon team's continued support as we work to help our customers reach their business objectives."

The Scott Sheldon organization is laser-focused on ensuring the success of QAD customers by leveraging its knowledge of the entire QAD Adaptive Applications suite of solutions. Customers will benefit from the combination of QAD's next generation, cloud-based software applications, including QAD Adaptive ERP, and the technology-related consulting services delivered through Scott Sheldon.

"We look forward to the results from this expanding partnership with QAD," said Scott Sheldon CEO Scott Spyker. "We will continue to leverage the success we've had providing services for QAD Demand & Supply Chain Planning (DSCP) while expanding into the rest of QAD's solutions. Our rich history and proven capabilities will help QAD's current and future customers become more agile and respond quickly to business change."

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA ) (NASDAQ: QADB ) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech; industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

https://www.qad.com

