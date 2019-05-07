QAD Inc. Unveils QAD Adaptive Applications and QAD Adaptive ERP

NEW ORLEANS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies announced today at its Explore customer conference that its solution portfolio will now be called QAD Adaptive Applications . In addition, QAD's flagship ERP solution has been renamed QAD Adaptive ERP .

"We wanted a name that accurately and precisely reflects the value we bring to our manufacturing customers," said QAD Chief Executive Officer Anton Chilton. "In today's business environment, consumer demands and advanced technologies are combining to disrupt entire industries. Manufacturers need agile enterprise systems that can be rapidly deployed and provide an ability to continuously adapt to changing business models; what they make, how they make it and how they deliver it. Legacy ERPs struggle to provide the requisite level of speed and agility. We have designed our solutions to help manufacturers respond rapidly to changing business conditions, and leverage those disruptions into business advantage. QAD Adaptive Applications provides greater fit for today and the flexibility to meet tomorrow's requirements, helping manufacturers become Agile, Effective Enterprises."

QAD Adaptive Applications is headlined by QAD Adaptive ERP featuring the Adaptive User Experience (UX) and built on the QAD Enterprise Platform . QAD's portfolio of adaptive solutions also includes a number of related solutions including QAD Supplier Portal, QAD Cloud EDI and QAD Automation Solutions, all of which integrate seamlessly with QAD Adaptive ERP. Whether a manufacturer needs supplier relationship management, eInvoicing, EDI, trade management, supply chain planning, demand planning, transportation execution or other enterprise solutions, QAD Adaptive Applications offers a proven set of solutions purpose-built for manufacturers and the changing requirements they face.

QAD has also rebranded its three divisions, each of which supplies solutions in the Adaptive Applications portfolio. Precision Software, which provides global trade management and transportation execution software, has been renamed QAD Precision . DynaSys, a provider of demand and supply chain planning solutions, becomes QAD DynaSys . CEBOS, which produces enterprise quality and compliance management solutions, has been renamed QAD CEBOS .

"We expect that QAD Adaptive Applications will provide our customers with a foundation that will last for years to come, and we will continue to build on it with emerging technologies in areas like machine learning, data lakes and digital twins," said Chilton. "With QAD Adaptive ERP, our customers have a next-generation cloud ERP system that is built for that change, and will adapt to evolving requirements enabling manufacturers to run their operations effectively using industry best practices delivered by QAD."

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2019, follow us on social media and engage using #QADExplore. Find us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Pinterest .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's Adaptive Applications portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

