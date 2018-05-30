QAD Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fiscal 2019 first quarter increased 21 percent to $86.2 million, from $71.4 million for the fiscal 2018 first quarter. QAD adopted the new revenue recognition standard, ASC Topic 606, effective February 1, 2018. The adoption of the new standard resulted in an additional $3.2 million of revenue recognized versus what would have been recognized under the previous standard. Subscription revenue, which grew 40 percent year-over-year, increased to 25 percent of total revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Additional fiscal 2019 first quarter financial highlights, versus the fiscal 2018 first quarter, include:

Subscription revenue of $21.5 million, compared with $15.3 million.

Subscription gross margin of 62 percent, a 12 percentage point increase from 50 percent.

License revenue of $6.3 million, compared with $5.3 million.

Professional services revenue of $26.9 million, compared with $18.9 million. $1.8 million in the fiscal 2019 first quarter related to additional revenue recognized in compliance with ASC Topic 606 versus the previous standard.

Maintenance and other revenue of $31.5 million, compared with $31.9 million.

GAAP pre-tax income of $2.6 million, versus a GAAP pre-tax loss of $2.0 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax income of $4.6 million, versus $146,000.

GAAP net income of $1.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted Class A share and $0.06 per diluted Class B share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.14 per Class A share and $0.12 per Class B share.

"As we continue to add new cloud customers and expand within our existing base, our subscription revenue grew 40 percent and now accounts for one-quarter of total revenue," said Karl Lopker, Chief Executive Officer. "Our outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive as we drive innovation through our offerings, and our customers continue to benefit from a positive manufacturing economy."

QAD's cash and equivalents balance was $144.4 million at April 30, 2018, compared with $147.0 million at January 31, 2018. Cash provided by operations was $3.8 million for the fiscal 2019 first quarter, compared with $7.9 million for same period last year.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Operational Highlights:

Received orders from 22 customers representing more than $500,000 each in combined license, subscription, maintenance and professional services billings, including eight orders exceeding $1 million;

Received license or cloud orders from companies across QAD's six vertical markets, including: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., Formfactor, Inc., Freedom Foods, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Lemo SA, MiMedx Group Inc., Minth Group Limited, Oerlemans Foods, Panasonic Corporation, Samvardhana Motherson, SEMILAB Zrt., Sonoco Products Company, and Steel Partners Holdings L.P.;

Held QAD's Explore customer conference in Dallas, May 7-10. The conference focused on the exponential pace of change in manufacturing and QAD's flexible solutions to meet the challenges facing global manufacturers; and

At Explore, announced the general availability of QAD's Channel Islands User Experience, which improves the usability and efficiency of the company's ERP products.

Business Outlook

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, QAD expects:

Total revenue of $82 to $83 million, including approximately $21.8 to $22.3 million of subscription revenue.

GAAP pre-tax loss of $1.5 to $2.0 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax income of approximately $1.3 to $2.0 million.

For the fiscal 2019 full year, QAD expects:

Total revenue of $328 to $332 million, including $90 to $92 million of subscription revenue.

GAAP pre-tax income of breakeven to $3 million.

Non-GAAP pre-tax income of $11 to $15 million.

The following is a forward-looking reconciliation of GAAP pre-tax income to non-GAAP pre-tax income for the fiscal 2019 second quarter and full year:

QAD Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Guidance Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







July 31, 2018

January 31, 2019







Low

High

Low

High Non-GAAP pre-tax income reconciliation



















































GAAP income before income taxes $ (2,000)



(1,500)

$ -



3,000 Add back























Stock-based compensation expense

3,300



3,500



10,900



11,900

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

-



-



-



- Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 1,300

$ 2,000

$ 10,900

$ 14,900





























Estimated income tax expense on GAAP earnings $ 600

$ 700

$ 3,000

$ 3,500





























Weighted average basic shares outstanding























Class A

16,000



16,400



16,200



16,600

Class B

3,200



3,300



3,200



3,300





























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding























Class A

17,800



18,200



17,900



18,300

Class B

3,400



3,500



3,400



3,500

Calculation of Earnings per Share (EPS)

EPS is reported based on the company's dual-class share structure, and includes a calculation for both Class A and Class B shares. Since Class A shares have rights to 120% of dividends paid on Class B shares, net income is apportioned so that earnings per share attributable to a Class A share are 120% of earnings per share attributable to a Class B share.

Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Phone: 800-230-1059 (domestic); 612-234-9960 (international)

Replay: Accessible through midnight June 6, 2018; 800-475-6701(domestic); 320-365-3844 (international); passcode 448106

Webcast: Accessible at www.qad.com; archive available for approximately one year

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

QAD has disclosed non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins, non-GAAP pre-tax income and estimated income tax expense on GAAP earnings in this press release for the fiscal 2019 first quarter. These are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. QAD defines the non-GAAP measures as follows:

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA - EBITDA is GAAP net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA less stock-based compensation expense and the change in the fair value of the interest rate swap.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margins - Calculated by dividing non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Non-GAAP pre-tax income - GAAP income before income taxes not including the effects of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and the change in fair value of the interest rate swap.

Estimated income tax expense on GAAP earnings - Defined as GAAP total tax expense excluding changes in reserves for unrecognized tax benefits.

QAD's management uses non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the business and believes that presenting non-GAAP measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's underlying business trends and performance of the company's ongoing operations as well as useful metrics for monitoring the company's performance and evaluating it against industry peers. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should be used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure in evaluating the company.

Tables providing a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this press release.

QAD non-GAAP measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense: The company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP pre-tax income calculations. Although stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with current GAAP and constitutes an ongoing and recurring expense, such expense is excluded from non-GAAP results because it is not an expense which generally requires cash settlement by QAD, and therefore is not used by the company to assess the profitability of its operations. The company also believes the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides a more useful comparison of its operating results to the operating results of its peers.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets: The company amortizes purchased intangible assets in connection with its acquisitions. QAD has excluded the effect of amortization of purchased intangible assets, which include purchased technology, customer relationships, trade names and other intangible assets, from its non-GAAP pre-tax income calculation, because doing so makes internal comparisons to the company's historical operating results more consistent. In addition, the company believes excluding amortization of purchased intangible assets provides a more useful comparison of its operating results to the operating results of its peers.

Change in fair value of the interest rate swap: The company entered into an interest rate swap to mitigate its exposure to the variability of one-month LIBOR for its floating rate debt related to the mortgage of its headquarters. QAD has excluded the gain/loss adjustments to record the interest rate swap at fair value from its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP pre-tax income calculations. The company believes that these fluctuations are not indicative of its operational costs or meaningful in evaluating comparative period results because the company currently has no intention of exiting the debt agreement early; and therefore over the life of the debt the sum of the fair value adjustments will be $0.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

(financial tables follow)

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

April 30,





2018

2017 Revenue:











Subscription $ 21,511

$ 15,343

License

6,266



5,265

Maintenance and other

31,483



31,906

Professional services

26,930



18,868



Total revenue

86,190



71,382 Cost of revenue:











Subscription

8,228



7,720

License

664



685

Maintenance and other

7,865



7,694

Professional services

24,310



18,767



Total cost of revenue

41,067



34,866 Gross profit

45,123



36,516 Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing

19,946



17,587

Research and development

14,006



11,532

General and administrative

9,362



8,593

Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions

0



163



Total operating expenses

43,314



37,875 Operating income (loss)

1,809



(1,359) Other (income) expense:











Interest income

(524)



(168)

Interest expense

157



156

Other (income) expense, net

(404)



604



Total other (income) expense, net

(771)



592 Income (loss) before income taxes

2,580



(1,951)

Income tax expense

1,183



620 Net income (loss) $ 1,397

$ (2,571)















Net income (loss) $ 1,397

$ (2,571)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:











Foreign currency translation adjustments

(510)



640 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 887

$ (1,931)















Diluted income (loss) per share











Class A $ 0.07

$ (0.14)

Class B $ 0.06

$ (0.12)















Diluted Weighted Shares











Class A

17,826



15,809

Class B

3,414



3,210

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)





































April 30,

January 31,





2018

2018 Assets









Current assets:











Cash and equivalents $ 144,389

$ 147,023

Accounts receivable, net

56,910



83,518

Other current assets

23,538



15,856



Total current assets

224,837



246,397















Property and equipment, net

30,184



30,408 Capitalized software costs, net

1,050



990 Goodwill



10,974



11,023 Long-term deferred tax assets, net

13,057



7,944 Other assets, net

11,146



3,055

















Total assets $ 291,248

$ 299,817































Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities:











Current portion of long-term debt $ 471

$ 466

Accounts payable and other current liabilities

44,022



58,278

Deferred revenue

103,369



116,693



Total current liabilities

147,862



175,437















Long-term debt

13,194



13,313 Other liabilities

4,883



5,439















Stockholders' equity:











Common stock

20



20

Additional paid-in capital

196,058



200,456

Treasury stock

(10,035)



(12,461)

Accumulated deficit

(53,396)



(75,559)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,338)



(6,828)



Total stockholders' equity

125,309



105,628

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 291,248

$ 299,817

QAD Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)































Three Months Ended



April 30,



2018

2017











Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,785

$ 7,882













Cash flows from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment

(1,093)



(652)

Capitalized software costs

(179)



(143) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,272)



(795)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Repayments of debt

(117)



(129)

Tax payments related to stock awards

(4,078)



(170) Net cash used in financing activities

(4,195)



(299)













Effect of exchange rates on cash and equivalents

(952)



1,478

Net (decrease) increase in cash and equivalents

(2,634)



8,266

Cash and equivalents at beginning of period

147,023



145,082

Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 144,389

$ 153,348

QAD Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)































Three Months Ended

April 30,



2018

2017













Total revenue $ 86,190

$ 71,382













Net income (loss)

1,397



(2,571) Add back:











Net interest income

(367)



(12)

Depreciation

1,200



1,104

Amortization

159



416

Income tax expense

1,183



620 EBITDA $ 3,572

$ (443) Add back:











Stock-based compensation expense

2,106



1,768

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

(117)



(13) Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,561

$ 1,312 Adjusted EBITDA margin

6%



2%









































Non-GAAP pre-tax income reconciliation























Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,580

$ (1,951) Add back











Stock-based compensation expense

2,106



1,768

Amortization of purchased intangible assets

-



342

Change in fair value of interest rate swap

(117)



(13) Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 4,569

$ 146













Estimated income tax expense on GAAP earnings $ 1,112

$ 648

