QAD to Exhibit at EASTEC 2019 Conference

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that it will attend EASTEC 2019, May 14-16, 2019 in West Springfield, Mass.

Now in its 35th year, EASTEC celebrates the historical importance of Northeast manufacturing while showcasing its future in leading-edge industries such as aerospace, medical devices, automotive, industrial equipment and defense. EASTEC gives manufacturers the ideal opportunity to make and renew business connections, explore the latest technology and learn from industry experts. The show expects to host more than 13,000 attendees at this year's event.

"EASTEC is one of the leading Northeast manufacturing trade shows, and we're excited to be attending," said QAD Vice President, Automotive Business Development Tom Roberts. "We have quite a few customers in the area and EASTEC provides a great opportunity for us to get some face time with them. It's also a great chance to expand the QAD brand and show prospective customers how our solutions can help them modernize their business processes."

QAD will exhibit at booth 1869. Roberts, QAD Director of Life Sciences Mike Kolias and QAD Field Marketing Manager Jioanna Polychroniou, will be on-site to answer questions and demonstrate QAD Cloud ERP and QAD's suite of agile enterprise software. QAD will also host a Lunch & Learn session on May 16 giving attendees the opportunity to learn how cloud-based solutions can help drive strategic growth within their organization.

QAD Cloud ERP is a proven, full-featured ERP solution that simplifies the task of deploying and using ERP for global manufacturers, yet it provides flexibility to meet rapidly changing requirements. It includes around-the-clock and around-the-world support. QAD Cloud ERP integrates readily with other QAD Cloud applications and can easily integrate with third-party applications whether on-premise or in the cloud.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech; industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

