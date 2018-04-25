Investment professionals are invited to participate in the live call by dialing 800-230-1059 (domestic) or 612-234-9960 (international). This call is being webcast and can be accessed at QAD's Web site at www.qad.com, where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight June 6, 2018 by dialing 800-475-6701 (domestic) or 320-365-3844 (international), passcode 448106.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

Contact Information:

Laurie Berman

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310.279.5980

lberman@pondel.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qad-to-report-fiscal-2019-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-a-conference-call-on-wednesday-may-30-2018-300636593.html

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

