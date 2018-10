QAD To Report Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Tuesday, November 20, 2018

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), a leading provider of enterprise software and services designed for global manufacturing companies, will announce financial results for its fiscal 2019 third quarter after the close of regular trading hours on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. The company will conduct a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time / 2 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss the company's financial performance.

Investment professionals are invited to participate in the live call by dialing 800-230-1059 (domestic) or 612-234-9959 (international). This call is being webcast and can be accessed at QAD's Web site at www.qad.com, where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight November 27, 2018 by dialing 800-475-6701 (domestic) or 320-365-3844 (international), passcode: 455726.

