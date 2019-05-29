QAD to Sponsor Automotive Industry Action Group Supply Chain Summit

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies announced today that it will sponsor and attend the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) Supply Chain Summit on June 18, 2019 in Livonia, MI. QAD will exhibit at booth #1. In addition, QAD Automotive Director Terry Onica will moderate two automotive industry panels.

"AIAG is an important organization for the automotive industry and there is no better place to network, learn and catch up on the latest best practices than its Supply Chain Summit," said Onica. "I am looking forward to moderating the Industry 4.0 panel, which will feature some of the premier strategists in our industry. With the automotive industry being disrupted by changes to the global supply chain and the emergence of electronic and autonomous vehicles, an event giving leaders a chance to share their ideas is an event that should not be missed."

The AIAG Supply Chain Summit will feature an Industry 4.0 panel with Tier 1 automotive suppliers including Magna, Visteon and Bosch. Other sessions will address topics such as international trade and tariff updates, finished vehicle logistics, supply chain sustainability and AIAG's Supply Chain 2025 Survey project.

Onica is an industry leader in the development and global adoption of supply chain industry standards and best practices. She is an author of the MMOG/LE assessment and travels globally speaking about risk and supply chain issues, especially within the automotive industry. In addition to moderating the Industry 4.0 panel, Onica will host a session called MMOG/LE v5 + NP Update, which will provide an overview of the latest version of MMOG/LE (Version 5) as well as the highly anticipated NP (new platform) for submission. MMOG/LE is the accepted standard for evaluating supply chain processes in the automotive industry worldwide.

About AIAG

Established in 1982, AIAG is a not-for-profit association where professionals from a diverse group of stakeholders - including retailers, suppliers of all sizes, automakers, manufacturers, service providers, academia and government - work collaboratively to streamline industry processes via global standards development and harmonized business practices. To learn more about AIAG, visit www.aiag.org .

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Adaptive ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding projections of revenue, income and loss, capital expenditures, plans and objectives of management regarding the company's business, future economic performance or any of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "could," "will likely result," "estimates," "intends," "may," "projects," "should," "would," "might," "plan" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: risks associated with our cloud service offerings, such as defects and disruptions in our services, our ability to properly manage our cloud service offerings, our reliance on third-party hosting and other service providers, and our exposure to liability and loss from security breaches; demand for the company's products, including cloud service, licenses, services and maintenance; pressure to make concessions on our pricing and changes in our pricing models; protection of our intellectual property; dependence on third-party suppliers and other third-party relationships, such as sales, services and marketing channels; changes in our revenue, earnings, operating expenses and margins; the reliability of our financial forecasts and estimates of the costs and benefits of transactions; the ability to leverage changes in technology; defects in our software products and services; third-party opinions about the company; competition in our industry; the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; delays in sales; timely and effective integration of newly acquired businesses; economic conditions in our vertical markets and worldwide; exchange rate fluctuations; and the global political environment. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the company and factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and, in particular, the section entitled "Risk Factors" therein, and in other periodic reports the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. Management does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE QAD Inc.

Related Links

http://www.qad.com

