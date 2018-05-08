QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Explore is QAD's largest annual event where customers, partners, sponsors and QAD experts come together for a week of informative sessions, hands-on training, manufacturing industry-specific presentations and networking. The agenda provides updates on key trends in manufacturing, strategic developments in the industries QAD serves and information on new solution developments. Attendees will hear from over 75 speakers, including QAD executives and customers.

Notable presentations on the agenda include:

The Future of Manufacturing, Robotics & AI with Neil Jacobstein , chairman of the AI and Robotics track at Singularity University

with , chairman of the AI and Robotics track at Singularity University The QAD Enterprise Platform with Pam Lopker , QAD president and chairman

with , QAD president and chairman Digital Transformation in Manufacturing with Bob Parker , group vice president, IDC

with , group vice president, IDC Beyond Technology with Anton Chilton , QAD chief of global field operations

with , QAD chief of global field operations Advanced Technologies with Tony Winter , QAD chief technology officer

with , QAD chief technology officer QAD Product Update with Bill Keese , senior vice president, QAD Research and Development

To celebrate its customers, QAD will debut five new customer showcase videos at Explore 2018:

Amtico International, a part of United States -based Mannington Mills, Inc., is a progressive, design-led flooring company headquartered in the United Kingdom . In this video, Amtico shares the story of their move to QAD Cloud ERP and how this move allowed their team to access real-time data while helping to enable the company's rapid growth in international markets.

a part of -based Mannington Mills, Inc., is a progressive, design-led flooring company headquartered in the . In this video, Amtico shares the story of their move to QAD Cloud ERP and how this move allowed their team to access real-time data while helping to enable the company's rapid growth in international markets. Brose ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. develops and produces components for the top automobile producers in the world. This video highlights Brose Thailand's strategy for competing in a global marketplace by leveraging advanced technologies and the digital processes behind these technologies.

develops and produces components for the top automobile producers in the world. This video highlights Brose Thailand's strategy for competing in a global marketplace by leveraging advanced technologies and the digital processes behind these technologies. Dana Colombia , part of Dana Incorporated, is a global leader providing sophisticated transmission, sealing and thermal management technologies that improve the efficiency and performance of vehicles. This video features the challenges posed by demanding customers and how Dana implemented many ERP systems, including a big ERP, before finding the right fit for their business with QAD.

, part of Dana Incorporated, is a global leader providing sophisticated transmission, sealing and thermal management technologies that improve the efficiency and performance of vehicles. This video features the challenges posed by demanding customers and how Dana implemented many ERP systems, including a big ERP, before finding the right fit for their business with QAD. Tower International is a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies. This video focuses on the challenges the company faces from a constantly changing automotive manufacturing environment due to customer demands, and how Tower has responded by implementing QAD solutions and automation at numerous sites globally.

is a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies. This video focuses on the challenges the company faces from a constantly changing automotive manufacturing environment due to customer demands, and how Tower has responded by implementing QAD solutions and automation at numerous sites globally. Wander AG produces and distributes food products including breakfast drinks, tea, coffee, snacks, muesli, spreads, desserts, vitamin and mineral supplements, and sports and weight control products through well-known brands including Ovomaltine, Caotina and Twinings. This video features the automation Wander AG has adopted to remain a strong manufacturing leader in Switzerland , a high-cost country with a very strong currency in the middle of the European Union.

For the latest updates on QAD Explore 2018, follow @QAD_Community on Twitter and join the conversation with #QADExplore.

About QAD – The Effective Enterprise

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB) is a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. QAD Cloud ERP for manufacturing supports operational requirements in the areas of financials, customer management, supply chain, manufacturing, service and support, analytics, business process management and integration. QAD's portfolio includes related solutions for quality management software, supply chain management software, transportation and global trade management software and B2B interoperability. Since 1979, QAD solutions have enabled customers in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech, industrial manufacturing and life sciences industries to better align operations with their strategic goals to become Effective Enterprises.

To learn more, visit https://www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6000.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

QAD Inc.

Scott Matulis

Public Relations

818-451-8918

publicrelations@qad.com

or

Evan Quinn

Analyst Relations

617-869-7335

industryanalyst@qad.com

